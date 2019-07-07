(NASA image)

TV Picks 07.07.19

The 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 is a major highlight.

Daniel J. Engler

MONDAY, July 8, 8pm

The Journey Home

EWTN Former evangelical Protestant Jessica Ptomey, a communications scholar, writer and blogger, tells host Marcus Grodi why she became Catholic.

MONDAY-TUESDAY, July 8-9, 5:30pm

Last Call: Stories of Late Vocations

EWTN On Monday, Holy Apostles Seminary professor Ronda Chervin interviews Father John Trambley, vocations director of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico. On Tuesday she speaks with Father Bob Schikora of the Diocese of Saginaw, Michigan.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY, July 8-10, 9pm

American Experience: Chasing the Moon

PBS This new series of three two-hour episodes chronicles the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union from the 1950s to Apollo 11’s manned landing on the moon on July 20, 1969. Part I pictures the Cold War-era U.S. program’s efforts in the wake of the USSR’s 1957 launch of the world’s first satellite. Part II follows the Apollo program from the Apollo 1 tragedy to Apollo 8’s success. Part III depicts Apollo 11’s triumphant landing on the moon and the space program’s subsequent slowdown.

WEDNESDAY, July 10, 8pm

Nova: Back to the Moon

PBS This show profiles the new generation of aerospace engineers as they plan and prepare to bring the United States back to the moon. Re-airs 9pm.

SUNDAY, July 14, 10pm

Moon Landing: The Lost Tapes

HISTORY This new documentary employs newly found film footage and previously untelevised audio interviews with Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins to trace America’s dramatic and historic achievement of landing men on the moon. Re-airs 11:05pm, 2:06am and 3:06am.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, July 15-19, 5:30pm, 2:30am

Coming to Christ: Young Adults and the Church

EWTN Susan Conroy shows young adults how they can grow closer to Jesus and flourish in the Catholic Church, through Scripture, loving the Blessed Mother, accepting suffering, learning to discern God’s will and following the saints.

WEDNESDAY, July 17, 9pm

8 Days: To the Moon and Back

PBS This new 90-minute documentary uses NASA and news film, CGI and actual mission audio of exchanges among astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to convincingly re-create the Apollo 11 moon mission, July 16-24, 1969.

FRIDAY, July 19, 8pm

St. Benedict of Nursia

EWTN This original docudrama depicts the life of St. Benedict (ca. 480-547), a patron saint of Europe and the founder of Western monasticism.

SATURDAY, July 20, 8pm

Charbel

EWTN St. Charbel Makhlouf (1828-1898), a Maronite monk in Lebanon, was ordained in 1859. In 1875 he began living as a hermit near the Monastery of St. Maron in Annaya, near Beirut. He is known for miracles and is venerated in the Roman Catholic Church and the Eastern Catholic Churches.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.