(Unsplash)

Arts & Entertainment | Jun. 23, 2017

TV Picks 06.25.17

Independence Day-related viewing, as well as ‘Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in America’

Daniel J. Engler

WEDNESDAY, June 28, 10am

Ordinary Public Consistory for the Creation of New Cardinals

EWTN In St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass and make cardinals of Bishop Anders Arborelius of Stockholm; Bishop Gregorio Rosa Chavez of San Salvador; Bishop Louis-Marie Ling Mangkhanekhoun of Pakse, Laos; Archbishop Juan José Omella of Barcelona; and Archbishop Jean Zerbo of Bamako, Mali.

WEDNESDAY, June 28, 8pm

EWTN Live

EWTN Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa and his guests, Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput and Bobby Schindler of the Terri Schiavo Life & Hope Network, will discuss the reality that euthanasia and “assisted suicide” are victimizing vulnerable patients right now and that we must defend the right to life. Re-airs 1am and 9:30am Thursday, 4am Sunday.

THURSDAY, June 29, live

Solemnity of Sts. Peter and Paul

EWTN At 3:30am, in the Solemn Mass and Blessing of the Pallia, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass and bless the pallia, the vestment bands woven from white lambs’ wool that are given to new metropolitan archbishops as symbols of their office (re-airs at 6pm). At 8am, the MFVA Fathers will celebrate Solemn Mass in Irondale (re-airs 11:30am and midnight).

FRIDAY, June 30, 10pm

Great Performances: Andrea Bocelli — Landmarks Live in Concert

PBS Classical crossover tenor Bocelli, classical singer Carly Paoli and others perform under conductor Zubin Mehta at the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence. Host Chad Smith and Bocelli also tour Florence and visit Bocelli’s villa in Tuscany.

SATURDAY-TUESDAY, July 1-4

Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in America

EWTN Our U.S. bishops, in response to Pope Francis’ 2013 apostolic exhortation Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel), have invited thousands of Catholic leaders from every state and territory to Orlando, Florida, for an unprecedented gathering. EWTN will broadcast, and livestream online, the event’s Masses, devotions and plenary sessions; for times, see EWTN.com.

TUESDAY, July 4, 8am

John Paul Jones

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Love of one’s country is the theme of this 1959 drama about heroic U.S. Navy Capt. John Paul Jones and his crews in the American Revolution.

TUESDAY, July 4, 8pm, live

A Capitol Fourth

PBS Celebrities and U.S. military ensembles headline this Independence Day musical and fireworks special. Re-airs 9:30pm.

TUESDAY-TUESDAY, July 4-11

Catholic Beginnings: Philadelphia

EWTN Father Charles Connor charts the history of Catholicism in Philadelphia and all of the Keystone State. Episodes: colonial years; early Jesuit missionaries; the Revolution and early national years; problems with lay trusteeism; nativist anti-Catholic riots; St. John Neumann; Philadelphia’s cathedral; St. Katharine Drexel. Series begins 6:30pm July 4-11; later episodes are at 2:30am.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.