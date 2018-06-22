(Unsplash)

TV Picks 06.24.18

Fourth of July highlights

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, June 24, 8am, live

Solemn Mass for the Nativity of St. John the Baptist

EWTN The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate Mass in Irondale, Alabama. Re-airs noon and midnight.

SUNDAY, June 24, 5pm

The Church Universal

EWTN Father Joseph’s guests, from the National Catholic Partnership on Disability, explore how to make churches accessible and how parishes can better welcome their differently abled fellow Catholics. Re-airs 5am Tuesday and 6:30pm Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY, June 27, 8pm, 1am

EWTN Live

EWTN Janet Smith, professor of moral theology at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit, discusses Blessed Paul VI’s 1968 encyclical, Humanae Vitae (The Regulation of Birth), and its recognition that artificial contraception is immoral. Re-airs 9am Thursday and 4am Sunday.

THURSDAY, June 28, 10am, live

Ordinary Public Consistory for the Creation of New Cardinals

EWTN In St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis will celebrate Holy Mass and create 14 new cardinals.

FRIDAY, June 29

Solemnity of the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul

EWTN At 4am, live, the Holy Father will celebrate Mass for the solemnity. Re-airs 3pm. At 8am, live, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word celebrate Solemn Mass in Irondale. Re-airs 11:30am and 6:30pm.

SATURDAY, June 30, noon

The Red Badge of Courage

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on Stephen Crane’s 1895 novel of the same title, this 1951 war drama stars real-life Medal of Honor recipient Audie Murphy as a Union Army private during the U.S. Civil War who at first flees from battle but later redeems himself with bravery under fire. Advisory: TV-PG.

SUNDAY, July 1, 1:30pm

In Concert: Haydn, The Creation

EWTN “When I think upon my God, my heart is so full of joy that notes dance and leap from my pen,” wrote Catholic composer (Franz) Joseph Haydn (1732-1809). John Nelson conducts Haydn’s 1796-1798 oratorio, The Creation (Die Schöpfung).

WEDNESDAY, July 4, 8pm

A Capitol Fourth

PBS This annual patriotic concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will celebrate the 242nd anniversary of America’s independence. Joining the National Symphony Orchestra under Jack Everly will be stars from the music world, including soprano Renée Fleming. Also taking part will be the Choral Arts Society of Washington, U.S. Army music units and color guards. Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and fireworks will conclude the evening.

SATURDAY, July 7, 11:30am

Give Me Liberty

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES B. Reeves Eason directed this 1936 drama short, which tells the story of American patriot Patrick Henry and the “Give me liberty or give me death!” speech he gave to the Second Virginia Convention March 23, 1775, in Richmond, Virginia. John Litel stars as Henry.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.