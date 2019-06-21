(Unsplash)

TV Picks 06.23.19

Corpus Christ and birthday celebrations for America are on the viewing list.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, June 23

Solemnity of Corpus Christi

EWTN At 10am is the Solemnity of Corpus Christi Mass and Procession from the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville, Alabama. At 1pm, during the Solemnity of Corpus Christi Mass and Procession From Rome, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in the Basilica of St. John Lateran and lead the Eucharistic procession to the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, June 24-28

The Love of the Heart of Jesus

EWTN In this 2016 five-part miniseries, Christendom College’s president, Timothy O’Donnell, delves deeply into the devotions to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary and explains their relation to each other.

TUESDAY, June 25, 9pm

Tiananmen: The People Versus the Party

PBS This two-hour documentary chronicles the protest for freedom that hundreds of thousands of Chinese students, joined by workers and other citizens, held in Beijing’s giant Tiananmen Square in spring 1989. Tragically, the Communist Party sent in the army on June 3-4 to “cleanse” the square by slaughtering thousands.

FRIDAY, June 28

Ninth-Annual Global Rosary Relay for Priests

EWTN On the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Catholics in 70-plus countries in succession will pray decades of the Rosary for all priests. At 7am is the Rosary Relay From the Grotto at Lourdes. Re-airs 3:30pm. At 9:30am is the Global Rosary Relay for Priests. Re-airs 9:30pm.

SATURDAY, June 29, 3:30am

Solemnity of Sts. Peter and Paul

EWTN Pope Francis will celebrate Mass and officiate at the “Imposition of the Pallium,” the lambs’ wool stole that metropolitan archbishops receive in testimony of their communion with the Bishop of Rome. Re-airs at noon.

SATURDAY, June 29, 6pm, live

Closing Mass of the Birmingham Eucharistic Congress

EWTN “Missionary Discipleship” was the focus, and “Called. Formed. Sent.” was the theme of this gathering for the 50th Anniversary of the Catholic Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama.

THURSDAY, July 4, 1:45pm

The Declaration of Independence

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES A must-see every time, this 1938 short film directed by Crane Wilbur re-creates the meetings of the Continental Congress in the summer of 1776. John Litel is Thomas Jefferson, and Ted Osborne is Caesar Rodney.

THURSDAY, July 4, 8pm

A Capitol Fourth

PBS This annual concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol salutes America’s 243rd Independence Day and honors our armed forces personnel at home and around the globe. Military musical units perform, as do entertainers and the National Symphony Orchestra. Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and fireworks will conclude the evening

SATURDAY, July 6

Tour de France 2019

NBC SPORTS NETWORK The 106th Tour de France professional bicycle race begins in Brussels and will end on Paris’ Champs-Élysées July 28, after 21 stages in 2,150 miles, mainly through scenic countryside in eastern and southern France. Times tbd; daily live coverage and evening re-airs.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.