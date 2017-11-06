(https://www.flickr.com/photos/paullew/27391518996?y (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0))

Arts & Entertainment | Jun. 9, 2017

TV Picks 06.11.17

Solemnity of the Sacred Heart and a Rosary rally are highlights.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, June 11, 7am

The Presidents

HISTORY This eight-part series is based on historian James M. McPherson’s 2000 work, To the Best of My Ability: The American Presidents. This first episode, “1789-1825,” profiles George Washington through John Quincy Adams. Advisory: TV-PG.

TUESDAY, June 13, 7am, 8pm

The Message of Fatima

EWTN Part of EWTN’s comprehensive Fatima centennial programming all year, this series depicts Our Lady’s visits to little shepherdess Servant of God Lucia dos Santos and her cousins, the newly canonized Sts. Jacinta and Francisco Marto, May-October 1917. This episode, “The Second Apparition of Our Lady: The Immaculate Heart,” recounts Mary’s visit of June 13. Re-airs 9am and 6:30pm Saturday. Advisory: TV-PG.

THURSDAYS, 4pm, 4:30pm

Children’s Shows

EWTN At 4pm, the animated series My Catholic Family presents kids Alex and Sarah, whose parents Thomas and Helen teach them about beloved saints and show them they are part of the Communion of Saints. At 4:30pm, The Friar series uses actors, animal and kid puppets, animation and original songs to portray parables and the saints.

SATURDAYS, June 17, June 24, 4:30pm

Martha Bakes

PBS In “French Pastry” on June 17, celebrity chef Martha Stewart makes a cherry tart, cream puffs and kremowka, a Polish mousseline dessert. In “French Meringue” on June 24, she makes pavlovas, a chocolate dacquoise cake and an angel food cake.

SUNDAY, June 18, live

Solemnity of Corpus Christi

EWTN At 8am will be the Solemnity of Corpus Christi Mass and Procession From the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville, Alabama. Re-airs midnight. At 1pm, in the Solemnity of Corpus Christi Mass and Procession From Rome, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in the Basilica of St. John Lateran and then preside over the Eucharistic procession to the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

MONDAY, June 19, 10pm

Reno, Set, Go!

DISCOVERY FAMILY “Where renovating comes from the heart” is the motto of this new series, in which a team does a secret room makeover for families in difficulty. Advisory: One of the 15 episodes in this series involves a family that procured fertility treatments.



FRIDAY, June 23

Global Rosary Relay for Priests

EWTN In the annual “Global Rosary Relay,” priests worldwide lead people in successive mysteries of the Rosary. At 7am, live, in Rosary Relay From the Grotto at Lourdes, priests lead the faithful. Re-airs 9:30pm. At 9:30am, in Global Rosary Relay, priests and the congregation pray their mystery in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. Re-airs at 3:30pm.

FRIDAY, June 23, 8am, live

Solemnity of the Sacred Heart

EWTN The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word celebrate Mass for the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Re-airs at noon and 6:30pm.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.