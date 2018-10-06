St. Athanasius (Public domain/Wikipedia)

St. Athanasius is the first focus of a new EWTN series.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, June 10, 11pm

Defending Life

EWTN Pro-life sit-in heroine and former prisoner of conscience Joan Andrews Bell and her husband, Chris, have seven children, six of whom are adopted and have special needs. Joan and Chris operate the Good Counsel Homes for babies and moms. In this episode, “Sacrifices Made to Save the Unborn,” Joan discusses love, sacrifice and the pro-life cause with Father Denis Wilde and Janet Morana. Re-airs 3:30am Monday.

MONDAY, June 11, 1pm

At Home With Jim and Joy

EWTN Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word Father Joseph Mary Wolfe, EWTN’s chaplain, tells Jim and Joy Pinto about his years at EWTN and his 25 years as a priest.

WEDNESDAY, June 13, 6:15pm

The Adventures of Robin Hood

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Errol Flynn and Olivia De Haviland are Robin Hood and Maid Marian, and Basil Rathbone, Claude Rains and Montagu Love are the bad guys, in this Catholic-friendly and evergreen 1938 tale of love and loyalty in medieval England.

THURSDAY, June 14, 1pm

Praying as a Family

EWTN In this series, Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia (the Nashville Dominicans) visit families who grow in love for Jesus as they pray together, share joys, offer up difficulties and nourish their children in daily prayer.

THURSDAY, June 14, 5:30pm

The Marian Shrines of Wisconsin

EWTN As summer vacation time approaches, this show visits beautiful shrines to the Blessed Mother in the Badger State. Re-airs 2:30am Friday.

THURSDAY, June 14, 8pm

Yankee Doodle Dandy

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES On Flag Day, this 1942 musical evokes love of country as it bios George M. Cohan (1878-1942), the Catholic and Irish American entertainer and composer who starred in and produced many beloved Broadway musical hits.

SATURDAY, June 16, 3pm

The Woodwright’s Shop

PBS In this episode, Roy Underhill explains Sloyd (“Slöjd”), a system of learning woodworking and handicrafts that was developed in Sweden in the 1870s.

SUNDAY, June 17, 8:30pm

Catholics Come Home

EWTN Great-grandma Judy Behrens, 77, tells host Tom Peterson that she came back to the Church after seeing her son-in-law and nine family members do so. Re-airs 6:30pm Monday, 5:30am Saturday.



WEDNESDAY, June 20, 10pm

Doctors of the Church

EWTN Series host Matthew Bunson, a Register senior editor, uses dramatic re-enactments to depict the courage with which St. Athanasius (ca. 296-373), bishop of Alexandria, Egypt, withstood decades of persecution as he defended Christ’s divinity against the Arian heretics.

SATURDAY, June 23, 3:21pm

Reflections With Father Leo Clifford

EWTN Killarney-born Franciscan Father Leo Clifford (1922-2012) reminds us that God’s forgiveness is limitless, so our forgiveness to our family and neighbors must be, too.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.