Pentecost and a Eucharistic special are highlights.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, June 9

Feast of Pentecost

EWTN At 4am, Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Pentecost, live from St. Peter’s Basilica. (Re-airs at noon.) At 6am will be the Regina Coeli With Pope Francis. At 2pm, in Meditations on the Pentecost, the late Franciscan Father Andrew Apostoli, of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, discusses the action of the Holy Spirit down to our present day.

SUNDAY, June 9, 9pm

Life on the Rock

EWTN Father Joseph Mary of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word describes Mother Angelica’s insights into the Way of the Cross. Re-airs at 3am Thursday and 10pm Friday.

MONDAY, June 10, 5:30pm

In Search of Christendom: The Chartres Pilgrimage

EWTN This EWTN original 2015 documentary follows thousands of young Catholics as they attend a traditional Latin Mass in the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris and walk on pilgrimage for three days to the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Chartres.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, June 10-14, 11am, 11:30pm

Women of Grace

EWTN Johnnette Benkovic and her guest Gary Zimak, author of Find a Real Friend In Jesus: Ten Amazingly Easy Steps, explore “Stepping Stones to Jesus: How to Walk the Way.” Advisory: TV-PG.

WEDNESDAY, June 12, 8pm

Russia’s Wild Sea

SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL This is Part Two of a two-part nature documentary about the region around the Sea of Okhotsk, a part of the Pacific that lies between Siberia’s eastern coast and the Kamchatka Peninsula. Advisory: scenes of predation.

THURSDAY, June 13, 2pm

Back to Bataan

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Self-sacrifice and heroism are at the forefront in this Edward Dmytryk-directed World War II drama from 1945 about Filipino guerrillas and the U.S. Army officers who help them fight for freedom from Japanese occupation. John Wayne, Anthony Quinn and Beulah Bondi star. Viewer advisory: some ethnic stereotyping.

SUNDAY, June 16, midnight, 4pm

The Father Effect

EWTN When John Finch was 11, his dad committed suicide. Today, Finch shows how children whose fathers are absent physically or emotionally can recover from that gap in their lives through prayer and forgiveness — and how fathers can learn to be present to their kids and seek forgiveness. Re-airs 3am Tuesday and 8pm Friday.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, June 17-21, 5:30pm, 2:30am

The Eucharist: A Taste of Heaven on Earth

EWTN In this five-part series, Dominican Father Brian Mullady and Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers reinforce the realities that, in the Holy Eucharist, our Savior Jesus Christ is present — body, blood, soul and divinity — and that, in Communion, we partake in divine life.

FRIDAY, June 21, 9pm

Great Performances: The Cleveland Orchestra Centennial Celebration

PBS The renowned orchestra celebrates a century of stellar performances with a concert that features works by Mozart (Piano Concerto No. 24), Richard Strauss and Ravel. Pianist Lang Lang performs, and Franz Welser-Möst conducts.

