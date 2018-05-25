(Pixabay)

TV Picks 05.27.18

Memorial Day highlights

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, May 27, 9:30am

Tora, Tora, Tora: The Real Story of Pearl Harbor

HISTORY In this 2000 documentary, Medal of Honor recipient John Finn and other American and Japanese veterans recount their actions during the Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941.

SUNDAY, May 27, 8pm, live

Memorial Day Concert

PBS On the 150th anniversary of Memorial Day, this concert from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., will feature the National Symphony Orchestra under Jack Everly, as well as U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force bands and choruses, Catholic actor Gary Sinise’s Lt. Dan Band and many other performers.

MONDAY, May 28, all day

Movies for Memorial Day

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Standing out among today’s slate of war-themed films are The Red Badge of Courage (1951) at 9am; Friendly Persuasion (1956) at 10:15am; The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) at 5pm; and The Great Escape (1963) at 8pm. (TCM will air The Best Years of Our Lives again on Friday, June 1.)

MONDAY, May 28, 10am

WWII From Space

HISTORY This documentary uses CGI “satellite” views to re-create World War II battles and to reinterpret strategies and tactics. Advisory: TV-PG. A re-air.

MONDAY, May 28, 11:30am

Archdiocese for the Military Services Memorial Mass

EWTN On May 20 in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services celebrated this annual Mass for all military personnel and for the repose of the souls of all veterans.

WEDNESDAY, May 30, 4pm

Saint Joan of Arc: Maid for God

EWTN On the feast of St. Joan of Arc (1412-1431), this EWTN original docudrama, filmed on location, uses re-enactments to highlight the story of the Catholic and French heroine. Wrongly executed, she was exonerated in 1456, beatified in 1909 and canonized in 1920.



FRIDAY, June 1, 6am

G.K. Chesterton: Apostle of Common Sense

EWTN In this episode, “The Thing: Why I Am a Catholic,” convert and Chesterton scholar Dale Ahlquist shows how “The Thing,” the Church, eclipses all else in worth.

SUNDAY, June 3

Corpus Christi Sunday

EWTN At 10am, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate the Solemnity of Corpus Christi Mass and Procession. (Re-airs at midnight.) At 1pm, tape-delayed, Pope Francis will celebrate the Corpus Christi Mass and Procession in Rome.

TUESDAY, June 5, 6:30pm

Real Life Catholic

EWTN In New Mexico, host Chris Stefanick visits the Holy Stairs in the Loretto Chapel in Santa Fe, explains the Holy Dirt in the Santuario in Chimayo, and has fun with chili peppers and at a hot air balloon festival.

