TV Picks 05.26.19

All-American offerings for Memorial Day

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, May 26, midnight

Saint Joan of Arc: Maid for God

EWTN Marie Lussignol portrays the martyr St. Joan of Arc (1412-1431) in this drama about the heroic faith with which the teenage heroine followed God’s direction to lead French military forces against foreign occupation. Re-airs 8pm Friday.

SUNDAY, May 26, 4am

Jim Thorpe: All-American

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1951 drama stars Burt Lancaster as Jim Thorpe (1887-1953), the great Native American and Catholic athlete who won gold medals in the pentathlon and decathlon in the 1912 Stockholm Olympics but later battled injustice, prejudice, family tragedy and alcoholism. Advisory: TV-PG.

SUNDAY, May 26, 8pm, live

National Memorial Day Concert

PBS In this 30th-annual concert from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the National Symphony Orchestra, military choruses and bands and prominent entertainers will perform in remembrance of our nation’s war dead and will salute veterans of D-Day as the 75th anniversary of that momentous invasion on June 6, 1944, approaches.

SUNDAY, May 26, 10pm

Fatima and North America

EWTN “Penance, penance, penance,” Our Lady of Fatima urged the world. This documentary explains the message of Fatima as it takes viewers to shrines and other Catholic institutions in North America that are named in her honor. Re-airs 5am Thursday and 2pm Friday.

MONDAY, May 27, 11am

Archdiocese for the Military Services 25th-Annual Memorial Mass

EWTN On Sunday, May 19, Archbishop Timothy Broglio and chaplains celebrated Mass in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the past and present members of our armed forces, especially those who have given their lives.

TUESDAY, May 28, 5:30pm

Sursum Corda

EWTN “Lift up your hearts” (Sursum corda, in Latin), the priest says at the start of the Preface of the Mass. In this EWTN original documentary, organist, choral conductor and composer Colin Mawby discusses the liturgy and sacred music and their place in evangelization. Re-airs 2:30am Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY, May 29, 5:30pm

Benedicta: Marian Chant From Norcia

EWTN This show follows the daily lives of the Benedictine Monks of Norcia in 2015 and films them as they record Benedicta, their 33-hymn album of Marian chant.

SUNDAY, June 2, 5pm

The Church Universal: Works of Mercy: Corporal and Spiritual

EWTN Host Father Joseph Mary and Bryan Thatcher, founder of the Eucharistic Apostles of the Divine Mercy, show how easily we can be merciful to others. Re-airs 5am Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY, June 5, 8pm

Russia’s Wild Sea

SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL This new two-part documentary about the Sea of Okhotsk, a part of the Pacific that lies between Siberia’s eastern coast and the Kamchatka Peninsula, showcases the area’s rugged beauty, profiles its inhabitants and depicts its wildlife, such as tigers, humpback whales and orcas. Advisory: scenes of predation.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.