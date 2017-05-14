(CNA/EWTN News)

Arts & Entertainment | May. 12, 2017

TV Picks 05.14.17

EWTN highlights Fatima and devotion to the Infant Jesus of Prague.

Daniel J. Engler

MONDAY-FRIDAY, May 15-19, 6am

Our Lady of Fatima and the First Saturday Devotion

EWTN On Monday, Father Andrew Apostoli of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal explains Our Lady’s requests for people to make reparation on five consecutive First Saturdays for offenses against her Immaculate Heart by confessing, receiving Communion worthily, praying five decades of the Rosary and keeping her company for 15 minutes while meditating on the Mysteries of the Rosary. Topics — Tuesday-Friday: Mary’s perpetual virginity; her motherhood of God in his humanity; devotion to Mary; and Marian sacred images.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, May 15-19, 6:30pm, 2:30am

Will You Be Left Behind?

EWTN On Monday, Carl Olson and Thomas Curran debunk the Protestant notion of “the rapture” and explain Catholic doctrine about the Second Coming. Topics — Tuesday-Friday: mid-19th-century Pre-Millennial Dispensationalist ideas; dangers of Protestant errors about Scripture; Catholic understanding of the Church, Israel and the Kingdom of God; and Catholic correctives to the conflicting “rapture” theologies.

SATURDAY, May 20, 5pm

The Preakness Stakes

NBC Post time will be around 6:20pm for this 142nd Preakness Stakes. This contest at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore is the second leg of thoroughbred horse racing’s Triple Crown series.

SUNDAY, May 21, midnight

The Infant Jesus of Prague

EWTN This documentary visits Prague, Avila and the Escorial near Madrid as it relates the history of the miraculous 16th-century statue. Re-airs 3am Tuesday and 8pm Friday. Advisory: TV-14.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY, May 23-26, 6:30pm, 2:30am

Footprints in the Wilderness: The North American Martyrs

EWTN Jesuit Father William Breault narrates this 2011 four-part docudrama about St. René Goupil (1608-1642), a French layman and surgeon with the Jesuit mission to the Huron in Ontario and New York. Shortly before his martyrdom by the Mohawks, St. René professed his vows as a Jesuit lay brother before St. Isaac Jogues (1607-1646), who was later martyred himself.

WEDNESDAY, May 24, 10:03pm

Project Impossible: Super Structures

HISTORY Tonight’s show previews a 10-part series about unique giant building projects that the History channel will debut later this year. Advances in engineering have made possible the construction of enterprises such as the Chernobyl Confinement Structure, the ITER Tokamak nuclear fusion site, the Wilshire Grand Tower and the oculus roof at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

SATURDAY, May 27, 5am

The Fighting Sullivans

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES “Christ had five wounds, too,” said Mrs. Alleta Sullivan of Waterloo, Iowa, after she and her husband, Thomas, learned that their five sons in the Navy had perished together in the sinking of their light cruiser USS Juneau off Guadalcanal in November 1942. Starring Thomas Mitchell and Selena Royle, this fact-based 1944 World War II drama helped dispel anti-Catholic and anti-Irish prejudice in America.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.