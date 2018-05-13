(Unsplash)

TV Picks 05.13.18

Celebrating moms, including the Blessed Mother

Daniel J. Engler

Sunday, May 13

Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN “Our Lady of Fatima’s message to a sinful world in our day may be summarized in the … imperative, ‘Do penance,’” said Jesuit Father John Hardon. At 5am, live, will be the Holy Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Fatima, with the Blessing of the Sick and the Adeus hymn and procession with Our Lady’s statue. (Re-airs at noon.) At 9:30am in EWTN Bookmark, John Preiss and Jean Heimann tell host Doug Keck about their respective Fatima books. (Re-airs 5am and 5pm Monday and 1:30pm Saturday.)

Sunday, May 13, 3pm

Mother’s Day With Bishop Fulton J. Sheen

EWTN Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen (1895-1979) links the Blessed Mother to all mothers and stresses the timeless beauty and importance of motherhood.

TUESDAY, May 15, 9pm

First Civilizations

PBS During the Bronze Age, the people of the Indus Valley in present-day Pakistan and northern India discovered that individuals’ free exchange of goods brought about widespread prosperity, trust, cooperation, peace and a stable society.

SATURDAY, May 19, 5pm, live

Preakness Stakes

NBC Post time will be circa 6:20pm for the 143rd running of this second leg of thoroughbred horse racing’s storied Triple Crown series of contests.

SUNDAY, May 20, various

Pentecost Sunday

EWTN At 4am, live, Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Pentecost in St. Peter’s. (Re-airs noon.) At 8am in Irondale, Alabama, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate Mass for Pentecost. (Re-airs midnight.) At 2pm, in Meditations on the Pentecost, the late Franciscan Friar of the Renewal Father Andrew Apostoli explains the outpouring of the Holy Spirit.

MONDAY, May 21, 5:30pm, 2:30am

In Search of Christendom: The Chartres Pilgrimage

EWTN As this documentary shows, every year thousands of young Catholics go on a three-day, 50-mile trek from Paris to Chartres to attend a Pontifical High Mass in Latin at the magnificent Notre Dame de Chartres Cathedral.

THURSDAY, May 24, 7am

National Catholic Prayer Breakfast

EWTN Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, incoming chair of the U.S. Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, will speak at this 14th-annual gathering of Catholic leaders from the United States and around the world. (Re-airs 2pm Saturday.)

FRIDAY, May 25, 9pm

Great Performances: The Opera House

PBS This new episode relies on archival film, still photos and interviews to tell the story of the politics, planning, design, construction and performance history of Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

SATURDAY, May 26, 5:30pm, 2:30am

Catholic Answers Live

EWTN The expert apologists at this San Diego media apostolate aim to clear up people’s misconceptions about Catholicism.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.