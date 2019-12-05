(Daniel Ibanez/CNA)

TV Picks 05.12.19

Fatima is a focus.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, May 12, 2:30pm

Mother’s Day With Bishop Fulton J. Sheen

EWTN “Every woman in the world was made to be a mother either physically or spiritually,” wrote Venerable Archbishop Sheen (1895-1979). Here he praises women’s gifts to the world and exalts the Blessed Mother.

SUNDAY, May 12, 4:30pm, live

Rosary and Candlelight Procession From the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN On the eve of the feast of Our Lady of Fatima, Catholics from around the world gather in Fatima, Portugal, to show their love for Mary with a massive Rosary, candlelight vigil and solemn procession.

SUNDAY, May 12, 7pm, live

Cathedrals Across America: Festival of Marian Hymns

EWTN The Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption in San Francisco presents a concert for the Blessed Mother. Rebekah Wu, music director of the Benedict XVI Institute Teaching Choir and Schola, will conduct the Benedict Sixteen.

MONDAY, May 13, 5am, live

Holy Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN Repent and pray the Rosary daily for peace, Mary urged at Fatima in 1917. This three-hour Mass on her feast day includes a blessing of the sick. Re-airs at noon.

WEDNESDAY, May 15, 9pm

Nova: First Horse Warriors

PBS In this new program, archaeologists examine evidence for when and where people first rode horses. Also, geneticists say the greater mobility that use of the horse provided helped bring about a wider mix in our human genetic makeup.

WEDNESDAYS, May 15, May 22, 10pm

Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World

PBS May 15’s episode analyzes the rocket, and May 22’s episode studies the smartphone.

THURSDAY, May 16, 10:30pm

Warriors to Lourdes

EWTN Units from many countries’ military forces will gather at the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes. Re-airs 6:30pm Saturday.

SATURDAY, May 18, 9am, live

March for Life in Rome

EWTN Rome’s ninth-annual pro-life march, the Marcia per la Vita, will take place in the Eternal City’s historic central area.

SATURDAY, May 18, 5pm, live

Preakness Stakes

NBC The 144th running of the Preakness, the second leg of thoroughbred horse racing’s Triple Crown, will take place at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course. Post time will be approximately 6pm.

WEDNESDAY, May 22, 10pm

Frontline Fathers

EWTN This EWTN original documentary profiles the daily lives and vital mission of the selfless Catholic chaplains who serve our troops at the front lines in South Korea. Re-airs 3:30am and 10am Thursday and 10am Monday. Preceding this program, on EWTN Live at 8pm, Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services tells Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa about the chaplains and their flocks.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.



