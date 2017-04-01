(Daniel Ibanez / CNA)

Arts & Entertainment | Apr. 28, 2017

TV Picks 04.30.17

Francis journeys to Fatima.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, April 30, 8pm

Lilies of the Field

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this Ralph Nelson-directed, Catholic-friendly 1963 film based on William Edmund Barrett’s 1962 novel of the same title, Catholic sisters from East Germany, newly arrived in New Mexico, gradually persuade a black handyman to help build a convent for them. Sidney Poitier and Lilia Skala star.

SUNDAY, April 30, 10pm

The Man Talk

EWTN Catholic apologist and pro-purity author and speaker Matt Fradd shows men how practicing the faith and cultivating virtues will enable them to live lives of authentic Catholic masculinity. Re-airs 5am Thursday and 4pm Saturday. Advisory: TV-14.

WEDNESDAY, May 3, 9pm

Nova: Super Tunnel

PBS This program follows engineers and workers as they construct the Crossrail metro line under London. A re-air from 2016.

SATURDAY, May 6, 4pm, live

Kentucky Derby

NBC Post time will be around 6:34pm for this 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, the 1-1/4-mile stakes race for three-year-old thoroughbreds at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. It is the first leg of horse racing’s fabled annual Triple Crown contests.

SUNDAY, May 7, 9:30am

EWTN Bookmark

EWTN Author Susan Tassone tells host Doug Keck about her latest work, the St. Faustina Prayer Book for the Conversion of Sinners, and its call to pray and sacrifice daily for personal conversion and that of the world, entrusting all to God’s mercy. Re-airs 5am and 5:30pm Monday and 1:30pm Saturday.

SUNDAY, May 7, 4pm

Fatima: A Living Faith

EWTN This EWTN original docudrama illustrates the messages of prayer and penance for peace and conversion of heart that Our Lady of Fatima gave the little shepherds during her visits to them in Fatima, Portugal, May-October 1917.

SUNDAY, May 7, 10pm

Franciscan University Presents: Champions of the Rosary

EWTN Father Donald Calloway of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception recounts the history of the Rosary and, with host Michael Hernon and theologians Scott Hahn and Regis Martin, discusses its power for the salvation of souls. Re-airs 5am Thursday.

THURSDAY, May 11, 11:30am, live

National March for Life, Ottawa, Canada

EWTN “Life, We Stand on Guard for Thee” is the theme for the Campaign Life Coalition’s 20th annual rally and march at Parliament Hill in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, Ontario. EWTN will cover the entire five-hour event.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, May 12-13, live

Pope Francis’ Apostolic Journey to Fatima

EWTN On Friday Pope Francis will visit the municipal stadium and then the basilica, where he will pray the Rosary at the Chapel of the Apparitions. On Saturday he will meet with Portugal’s prime minister, say Mass at the basilica, when he will canonize the Marto siblings, lunch with Portugal’s bishops and then leave for Rome. For exact times, check EWTN.com closer to the date.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.