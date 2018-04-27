(ILivedonParkerAvenue.com)

TV Picks 04.29.18

I Lived on Parker Avenue is an EWTN highlight.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, April 29, 1:30pm

In Concert: Rossini’s Messe Solennelle

EWTN In 2008, Riccardo Chailly conducted Leipzig’s Gewandhaus Orchestra and the Gewandhaus and Leipzig Opera choirs in Gioacchino Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle (the 1866-1867 orchestral version). Soloists are soprano Alexandrina Pendatchanska, mezzo-soprano Manuela Custer, tenor Stefano Secco and bass Mirco Palazzi.

SUNDAY, April 29, 2pm

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this Mark Robson-directed 1958 drama, Ingrid Bergman plays real-life Protestant missionary Gladys Aylward (1902-1970), who in 1938 risked her life to lead more than 100 orphans to safety from Japanese forces in China. A-1, TV-PG. TCM will also air the film at 10pm May 7.

SUNDAY, April 29, 5pm

Church Universal

EWTN Host Father Joseph Mary interviews organizers of the Worldwide Marriage Encounter 50th Anniversary Convention, which will take place June 22-24 in suburban Chicago (Lombard, Illinois). Re-airs 5am Tuesday and 6:30pm Wednesday.

MONDAYS, 7pm

Handcrafted America

INSP NETWORK Jill Wagner visits craftsmen and women at their work.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, April 30-May 4, 5:30pm

Extraordinary Faith

EWTN In this series, Alex Begin shows how he and his fellow Catholics who love the Latin Mass are preserving and re-establishing Catholic traditional art, music and architecture to benefit present and future generations. Monday-Tuesday: London. Wednesday: Windsor, Canada. Thursday-Friday: Detroit. Advisory: TV-PG D.

SATURDAY, May 5, noon and 5pm, live

Kentucky Derby

NBC SPORTS NETWORK, NBC At noon, the NBC Sports Network will air the Kentucky Derby Undercard from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. At 5pm, NBC will air the first leg of thoroughbred horse racing’s Triple Crown: the 144th Kentucky Derby, with post time around 6:34pm.

THURSDAY, May 10, 11:30am, live

National March for Life, Ottawa, Canada

EWTN “Pro-Life.All.In” is the theme of the Campaign Life Coalition’s 21st annual rally and march at Parliament Hill in Canada’s capital city, Ottawa, Ontario.

THURSDAY, May 10, 4:30pm

I Lived on Parker Avenue

EWTN In this new pro-adoption documentary, law student David Scotton travels to meet his birth mother, who fled an abortion facility, gave birth and let him be adopted by a stable family.

SATURDAY, May 12, 3pm

Chaplet of Adoration and Reparation

EWTN This chaplet uses the prayers that the Angel of Peace taught Francisco, Jacinta and Lucia, the little shepherds of Fatima, Portugal, in 1916. Re-airs 3:30pm Sunday.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.