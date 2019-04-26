(Shutterstock)

TV Picks 04.28.19

Watch Divine Mercy celebrations on EWTN.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, April 28

Divine Mercy Sunday, live celebrations

EWTN “On that day [the Feast of Mercy] the very depths of my tender mercy are open,” Jesus told St. Faustina. “…The soul that will go to confession and receive Holy Communion shall obtain complete forgiveness of sins and punishment.” At 10am is the Divine Mercy Celebration in Vilnius, Lithuania, with Archbishop Gintaras Grusas saying Mass. At noon is the Divine Mercy Preview Show from the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. (Re-airs midnight.) At 1pm is the Mass and Celebration of Divine Mercy at the Massachusetts shrine. (Re-airs 1am Monday.) At 4pm is the Divine Mercy Holy Hour from Hanceville, Alabama. (Re-airs 7am Monday.)

SUNDAY-MONDAY, April 28-29

Divine Mercy Sunday

EWTN At 6pm Sunday is The Original Image of Divine Mercy: The Untold Story of an Unknown Masterpiece (see story on page 11). At 10pm, The Face of Mercy discusses the devotion and its impact. (Re-airs 5am Thursday, 2pm Friday.) At 4pm Monday, in the Global Divine Mercy Chaplet, children around the world pray in their own languages.

SATURDAY, May 4, live

Kentucky Derby

NBC Pre-Race Coverage begins at 2:30pm for the 145th running of this first leg of thoroughbred horse racing’s Triple Crown. Derby Coverage starts at 5pm; post time not set as of our deadline, but look for 6:20pm or after.

SUNDAY, May 5, 6pm

Holy Hour for Healing and Justice

EWTN At the chapels in Hanceville and Irondale, Alabama, this weekly Holy Hour brings every aspect of the clergy abuse crisis to God. (Re-airs 4am Monday.)

SUNDAY-TUESDAY, May 5-7, live

Papal Visit to Bulgaria and North Macedonia

EWTN In Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sunday, Pope Francis will attend a welcoming ceremony, meet officials and give a speech, visit with Bulgarian Orthodox Patriarch Neophyte and the Holy Synod, pray before the Throne of Sts. Cyril and Methodius at the Patriarchal Cathedral, recite the Regina Coeli in St. Alexander Nevsky Square and celebrate Mass at Knyaz Alexander I Square.

On Monday the Holy Father will visit a refugee camp in Sofia and fly to Rakovski to celebrate Mass with first Communion at the Church of the Sacred Heart, lunch with the bishops, join Catholics at the Church of St. Michael the Archangel and return to Sofia to pray for peace at Nezavisimost Square.

On Tuesday the Pope will fly to Skopje, North Macedonia, for a welcoming ceremony, meet officials and deliver a speech, visit the Mother Teresa Memorial and meet the poor, say Mass at Macedonia Square, address an ecumenical and interreligious meeting with young people, meet with priests, religious and their families at the cathedral and bid farewell at the airport. Check EWTN.com for times.

THURSDAY, May 9, 11:30am, live

National March for Life, Canada

EWTN The Campaign Life Coalition’s 22nd National March for Life this year at Parliament Hill in Canada’s capital city, Ottawa, is called a “March in Memoriam,” mourning the more than 4 million Canadian babies aborted in the past half-century. Re-airs Friday at 2am.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.