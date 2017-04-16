(Shutterstock)

TV Picks 04.16.17

EWTN will cover all of the Easter celebrations from Rome.

Daniel J. Engler

THURSDAYS, 1pm

Called to Communion With Dr. David Anders

EWTN David Anders, a former Reformation historian and Calvinist, answers questions from atheists, former Catholics and non-Catholics, assisted by fellow convert Tom Price. Re-airs 5pm Saturdays.



SUNDAY, April 16, live

Easter Sunday

EWTN “I have seen the Lord,” St. Mary Magdalen told the disciples on the first Easter (John 20:18). At 4am, Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Easter (re-airs 7pm). At 6am, the Holy Father will deliver his Easter Urbi et Orbi (“To the city of Rome and to the world”) Message and Blessing (re-airs 6pm, 3:30am). At 8am, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday in Irondale, Alabama. At noon will be the Easter Sunday Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. At 5:30pm is The Word Was Made Flesh: Easter Sunday and Appearances of Our Lord with Father Andrew Apostoli of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal (re-airs 2:30am).



SUNDAY, April 16

Ben-Hur in Film

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Standing out in TCM’s Easter programming are two adaptations of General Lew Wallace’s 1880 novel Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ. At 2pm Ben-Hur, William Wyler’s 1959 epic retelling, stars Charlton Heston. At 1:30am, Fred Niblo’s 1925 Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ stars Ramon Novarro.



WEDNESDAY, April 19, 12:15am

The Song of Bernadette

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Never to be missed is this 1943 drama based on the 1941 novel of the same name, which Franz Werfel (1890-1945) wrote in gratitude to God for saving him from the Nazis via the sisters at Lourdes, who sheltered him. Jennifer Jones is St. Bernadette Soubirous (1844-1879), whom Our Lady visited in 1858.



SUNDAY, April 23, 6:30am

Sister Faustina: The Promise of Mercy

EWTN Explore the life of St. Faustina, to whom Our Lord gave the devotion to his Divine Mercy, asking her to promulgate it throughout the world.



SUNDAY, April 23

Divine Mercy Sunday

EWTN “On that day [the feast of Mercy] the very depths of my tender mercy are open,” Jesus told St. Faustina. At 12pm, live, is the Divine Mercy Preview Show from the Marians of the Immaculate Conception. At 1pm, live, is the Mass and Celebration of Divine Mercy at the National Shrine in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. At 4pm, live, is the Divine Mercy Holy Hour at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Alabama. At 10pm is Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa’s Reminders of God’s Love: The Sacred Heart and the Divine Mercy.



FRIDAY-SATURDAY, April 28-29

Papal Visit to Egypt

EWTN At 4:45am Friday, the Pope will leave Rome for Cairo. Arrival Ceremony will be at 7am, followed by speeches at 9:40am. On 3am Saturday, the Pope will celebrate Mass in Cairo, followed by lunch with Egypt’s bishops and the papal entourage. At 8:15am will be a Prayer Gathering with clergy, men and women religious, and seminarians at which the Holy Father will speak. Farewell Ceremony will precede 10am Departure for Rome. The Pope is set to arrive home at 2:30pm.

