TV Picks 04.15.18

Programs on the Church and evangelization are some highlights.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, April 15, 9:30am

EWTN Bookmark

EWTN Jacek and Ewa Malkowski of Warsaw tell host Doug Keck that their new tabletop board game, The Road to Bethlehem, provides family enjoyment and togetherness as it deepens faith and helps children see the true meaning of the Christmas story. Re-airs 5am and 5pm Monday and 1:30pm Saturday.

SUNDAYS, April 15, April 22, 8pm

Aerial Cities

SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL This new series, a spinoff from Aerial America, tours America’s big cities from the air and punctuates its spectacular bird’s-eye views with capsule profiles of residents, landmarks and industries. “Chicago,” on April 15, highlights the city’s “L” trains and fascinating downtown. “Seattle,” on April 22, features the city’s “Chief Seattle Days” and the headquarters of Amazon and Starbucks.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, April 16-20, 11am, 11:30pm

Women of Grace

EWTN Breast cancer surgeon Angela Lanfranchi is president of the nonprofit Breast Cancer Prevention Institute, which she co-founded in 1999, in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. In “The Connection Between Birth Control and Breast Cancer” this week, she discusses with show host Johnnette Benkovic the leading causes of breast cancer, including abortion. She also explains the risks of artificial contraceptives and of hormone replacement therapy, and she analyzes contraception’s effects on emotions, psychology and relationships. Advisory: TV-PG.

SATURDAY, April 21, 2pm

EWTN On Location

EWTN In this show’s first segment, Carrie Gress, Regis Martin and Scott Hahn discuss “Bringing Loved Ones Back to the Church.” Later, Father of Mercy Wade Menezes speaks at a Marian Congress at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. Re-airs 3am Sunday.

SUNDAY, April 22, 8pm

Sunday Night Prime

EWTN Tonight the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal ask, “Why the Church?” and show that to interpret Scripture accurately we need to understand the Church’s authoritative teachings. Re-airs 4am Monday.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, April 23-27, 5:30pm

Grace-Filled Living

EWTN Dominican Father Brian Mullady and Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers discuss justice and how its elements of seeing and respecting the rights of others apply to marriage, life issues and more.

THURSDAY, April 26, 4am

Trouble Along the Way

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES John Wayne, Sherry Jackson, Donna Reed and Charles Coburn star in this Catholic-friendly drama about a football coach who tries to raise his daughter and keep a small Catholic college afloat at the same time. Advisory: TV-PG.

THURSDAY, April 26, 1pm

Praying as a Family: The Family Meal

EWTN “The family that prays together, stays together,” said Venerable Father Patrick Peyton. This show reveals the blessings and graces that can arise from prayerful family meals. Re-airs 1:30pm Saturday.

