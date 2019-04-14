(Unsplash)

TV Picks 04.14.19

Holy Week and Easter are highlights this week.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, April 14, live

Palm Sunday

EWTN At 4am Pope Francis will celebrate the solemn Mass of Palm Sunday, with the Angelus after. (Re-airs 8pm.) At 8am will be Palm Sunday Mass With the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word. (Re-airs midnight.) At noon is the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

TUESDAY, April 16, 5:30pm

The Man of the Shroud

EWTN Legion of Christ Father Eamon Kelly studies the Shroud of Turin, recounts its history and reviews the scientific evidence that it is Jesus’ burial sheet.

WEDNESDAY, April 17, 4:30am

The Red Badge of Courage

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on Stephen Crane’s 1895 novel of the same name, this 1951 film stars real-life World War II hero Audie Murphy as a Union soldier whose bravery in combat atones for a previous instance of fleeing. Advisory: TV-PG.

WEDNESDAYS, April 17, April 24, 10pm

Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World

PBS On April 17, the telescope is highlighted. On April 24, the airplane is the focus.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY, April 18-20, live

The Triduum

EWTN On Thursday at 3:30am, Pope Francis will celebrate the Chrism Mass in Rome. At 2pm, in Praying With Jesus in the Garden of Olives, the Franciscan Custodians of the Holy Land will have a Holy Hour in the Basilica of the Agony at the Garden of Gethsemane. At 5:30pm, Choral Meditations and Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper will take place in the National Shrine.

On Friday at 11am, the Pope will preside at the Solemn Celebration of the Lord’s Passion. (Re-airs midnight.) In the National Shrine at 2:30pm will be the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion. At 6:30pm Pope Francis will preside over the Way of the Cross from Rome at the Colosseum. (Re-airs 5:30am Saturday.)

On Saturday at 2:30pm, the Holy Father will celebrate the Easter Vigil Mass from Rome. (Re-airs midnight.) At 8pm will be the Solemn Easter Vigil Mass From the National Shrine.

FRIDAY, April 19; SUNDAY, April 21

An EWTN Holy Land Experience

EWTN Fathers Joseph Mary Wolfe and Mark Mary Cristina of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word prayerfully visit the holy sites: at 8pm Friday, “Holy Week”; at 5:30pm Sunday, “Resurrection.”

SUNDAY, April 21, live

Easter Sunday

EWTN At 4am Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Easter. (Re-airs 7pm.)

At 6am the Holy Father will give the Urbi et Orbi Message and Blessing. (Re-airs 6pm.)

At 8am the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will offer the Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs midnight.)

At noon will be Easter Sunday Mass at the National Shrine.

TUESDAY, April 23, 6:30pm

Heidi

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on Johanna Spyri’s 1881 novel of the same name, this 1937 movie stars Shirley Temple as an orphan who triumphs over ill-treatment.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.