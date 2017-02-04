(Pixabay)

Arts & Entertainment | Mar. 31, 2017

TV Picks 04.02.17

EWTN will cover Holy Week in Rome with Pope Francis.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, April 2, 6pm

Saints vs. Scoundrels

EWTN This episode pits Niccolò Machiavelli (1469-1527) against St. Francis of Assisi (1181-1226), with series host Benjamin Wiker an interested observer.

MONDAY, April 3, 5pm

Praying as a Family

EWTN In this new series, the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia, aka the Nashville Dominicans, will visit 35 families who practice daily family prayer. Re-airs 6pm Saturday.

FRIDAY, April 7, 8am, live

Holy Mass in Memory of Terri Schiavo

EWTN On Easter Thursday, March 31, 2005, brain-injured but not terminal Catholic wife Terri (Schindler) Schiavo died of dehydration after a judge-ordered 13-day euthanasia execution. Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput will say Mass in her memory and for the protection of all medically vulnerable people. Re-airs noon and 7pm.

SUNDAY, April 9, live

Palm Sunday

EWTN At 3:30am Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday, with the Angelus following (re-airs 8pm). At 8am will be Palm Sunday Mass With the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word (re-airs midnight). At noon will be the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday From the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY, April 10-12, 9pm

American Experience: The Great War

PBS This new three-part documentary series uses first-person accounts of soldiers, airmen, nurses, reporters and others to chronicle the context, politics, battles and horrors of the First World War and to analyze its consequences in the U.S. and around the world.

WEDNESDAY, April 12, 8pm

Nature: Viva Puerto Rico

PBS This special follows scientists as they seek to protect Puerto Rico’s turtles, parrots and manatees.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY, April 13-15, live

The Triduum

EWTN At 3:30am on Holy Thursday will be the Chrism Mass in Rome With Pope Francis. At noon, the Pope will celebrate the Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper (re-airs 11:30pm). At 6pm from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., will be the Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper With Choral Meditations. At 11am on Good Friday, the Holy Father will preside at the Solemn Celebration of the Lord’s Passion (re-airs midnight). At 2:30pm from the Basilica of the National Shrine will be the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion. At 6:30pm the Pope will preside over the Way of the Cross From Rome at the Colosseum (re-airs 5:30am Saturday). At 2:30pm on Holy Saturday Francis will celebrate the Easter Vigil Mass. At 8pm will be the Easter Vigil Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine.

FRIDAY, April 14, 1:30am

Sister Kenny

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Catholic actress Rosalind Russell (1907-1976) starred in this 1946 bio of Sister Kenny (Elizabeth Kenny, 1880-1952), the Australian bush nurse who cured polio victims by exercising their affected muscles instead of binding them. (“Sister” was her rank in the Australian medical corps during World War I.)

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.