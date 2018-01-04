(Carl Bloch Resurrection painting, public domain)

TV Picks 04.01.18

Watch Easter celebrations on TV.

Daniel J. Engler

VARIOUS

New Shows for Spring

EWTN At 5:30pm Saturdays, 5am Sundays and 9:30am Mondays is Beauty, Truth, Goodness: The Fundamentals of Catholicism with Father Robert Altier. At 1:30pm Mondays and 1:30am Saturdays is The Bible and the Virgin Mary: An Examination of Sacred Scriptures. At 5pm Saturdays and 2:30am Sundays is Catholic Answers Live, from the G.K. Chesterton Studio in San Diego. At 6:30am Wednesdays and 4:30am Saturdays is Matthew’s Testimony to Jesus. At 6pm Saturdays and 6:30am Sundays is Our Faith in Action, about the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. At 2pm and 10pm Tuesdays and 9am Wednesdays is Scripture and Tradition With Father Mitch Pacwa. At 1:30pm Fridays and 2am Sundays is Total Consecration to Jesus Through Mary. At 6pm Sundays and 6:30am Thursdays is The Wild Goose, with talks on the Holy Spirit by Franciscan Father Dave Pivonka.

MONDAYS-FRIDAYS

New Program Times

EWTN At 1pm are the family shows At Home, Praying as a Family, and EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. At 1:30pm are shows about Our Lady. At 11pm are programs aimed at men. At 4pm Saturdays are apologetics programs.

SUNDAY, April 1, live

Easter Sunday

EWTN At 4am, the Pope will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Easter. (Re-airs 7pm.) At 6am the Holy Father will give the Urbi et Orbi Message and Blessing. (Re-airs 6pm; and Monday at 3:20pm.) At 8am the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will offer the Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs midnight.) At noon will be Easter Sunday Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

SUNDAY, April 1, 1pm

Ben-Hur

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Charlton Heston and Haya Harareet headline William Wyler’s 1959 epic retelling of Lew Wallace’s 1880 novel, Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ.

SUNDAY, April 8, live

Divine Mercy Sunday

EWTN “On that day [Divine Mercy Sunday] the very depths of my tender mercy are open,” Jesus told St. Faustina. “… The soul that will go to confession and receive Holy Communion shall obtain complete forgiveness of sins and punishment.” At noon will be the Divine Mercy Preview Show from the Marians of the Immaculate Conception at the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Mass. (Re-airs midnight.) At 1pm will be the Mass and Celebration of Divine Mercy from the shrine. (Re-airs 1am.) At 4pm will be the Divine Mercy Holy Hour from the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville, Alabama. (Re-airs 7am Monday.)

MONDAY, April 9, 8am, live

Mass of the Annunciation

EWTN Because March 25 fell on a Sunday during Lent this year, the feast of the Annunciation is transferred to “Low Monday” (today). The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word celebrate the Mass of the Solemn Feast of the Annunciation in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale. (Re-airs 11:30am, 6:30pm, midnight.)

MONDAY, April 9, 10pm

Independent Lens

PBS This new documentary from Stacey Tenebaum, “The Art of the Shine,” explores the daily lives and the motivations of shoeshine professionals in New York City, Toronto, La Paz, Sarajevo and Tokyo.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.