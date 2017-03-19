Arts & Entertainment | Mar. 17, 2017

TV Picks 03.19.17

Mother Angelica in memoriam

Daniel J. Engler

Editor’s Note: In memoriam re-run programming to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Mother Angelica’s passing has been added to the online version of the March 19 issue “TV Picks.” FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS

Children’s Cartoons

EWTN At 4:30pm Fridays, Bugtime Adventures’ cute insect characters learn the virtues as they witness episodes from the lives of Old Testament heroes and heroines. At 10am Saturdays, in Hermie and Friends, caterpillar Hermie and his lovable companions learn about faith, prayer and character.

MONDAY, March 20, 8am

Solemn Mass of St. Joseph, Husband of the Virgin Mary

EWTN “O St. Joseph, foster father of Jesus Christ and true spouse of the Virgin Mary, pray for us and for those who will die this day,” reads an ancient prayer. The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word celebrate today’s solemn Mass in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. Re-airs 11:30am, 6:30pm and midnight.

THURSDAY, SATURDAY, March 23, 25, live

24 Hours for the Lord

EWTN In this devotion, churches worldwide stay open for 24 hours of Eucharistic adoration and confession. This year’s theme: “I Desire Mercy.” At 6:30pm Thursday in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, will celebrate the Opening Mass (re-airs midnight). At 6pm Saturday will be the Closing Mass (re-airs midnight).

SUNDAY-MONDAY, March 26-27, live

First Anniversary of Mother Angelica’s Passing

EWTN Mother Angelica (1923-2016) left this world last March 27. In Memoriam, featuring shows from Mother Angelica’s funeral week, will air at 4:30pm Sunday. At 6pm Sunday, the nuns of Our Lady of the Angels Monastery and the EWTN Men’s Schola will observe a Holy Hour in her memory. Remembering Mother will air at 8pm Sunday night and again on Monday morning at 9am. At 7:30am Monday will be the Divine Office in Memoriam. At noon Monday, Bishop Robert Baker of Birmingham, Alabama, will celebrate a Memorial Mass (re-airs midnight). Another In Memoriam program from Mother Angelica’s funeral week will air at 4pm Monday.

MONDAY, March 27, 8:45am

Knute Rockne All American

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Notre Dame’s legendary football coach Knute Rockne (1888-1931) said his players’ devotion to the Mass sparked his journey to conversion. Starring Pat O’Brien and Ronald Reagan, this 1940 classic well portrays Notre Dame’s Catholic ethos of the 1920’s and ’30s.

WEDNESDAY, March 29, 8pm

Nature: Yosemite

PBS Viewers can appreciate the grandeur of Yosemite National Park without having to accept every opinion in this look at climate and its effects in Yosemite Valley.

SATURDAY, April 1, 9:30am

The First Saturdays for Kids

EWTN In 1925 Our Lady of Fatima appeared to Sister Lucia (1907-2005) and gave her the Five First Saturdays devotion. The Blessed Mother said, “Tell them that I promise to assist at the hour of death with the graces necessary for salvation all those who, in order to make reparation to me, on the First Saturday of five successive months, go to confession, receive holy Communion, say five decades of the Rosary, and keep me company for a quarter of an hour, meditating on the 15 mysteries of the Rosary.” This animated special explains the devotion to children.

