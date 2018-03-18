(Pixabay)

TV Picks 03.18.18

Enter into the Triduum with EWTN

Daniel J. Engler

MONDAY, March 19, 8am, live

Solemn Mass of St. Joseph, Husband of the Virgin Mary

EWTN St. Joseph, pray for us! The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word celebrate Mass on St. Joseph’s feast day. Re-airs 11:30am, 6:30pm and midnight.

TUESDAY, March 20, 10pm

The Planets and Beyond

SCIENCE CHANNEL In “Birth of the Earth,” the first of this season’s eight episodes, Catholic retired astronaut Mike Massimino looks into Earth’s creation and wonders whether worlds similar to ours might exist.

WEDNESDAY, March 21, 9pm

Nova: Roman Catacomb Mystery

PBS A forensic team’s study of a mass burial of ancient Romans yields insights into the people’s diet, health and quality of life. A re-air from 2014.

SUNDAY, March 25, live

Palm Sunday

EWTN At 4am Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday, with the Angelus following. (Re-airs 8pm.) At 8am will be Palm Sunday Mass With the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word. (Re-airs midnight.) At 1:30pm will be St. Faustina’s Way of the Cross at the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. (Re-airs 10:30am Friday, 7pm Saturday.)

SUNDAY, March 25, 10pm

A Night to Remember

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on Walter Lord’s 1955 same-titled nonfiction account, this 1958 drama, adapted by Eric Ambler, recounts the sinking of the British ocean liner RMS Titanic in the north Atlantic in the early morning of April 15, 1912. Kenneth More, Ronald Allen, Jill Dixon and Laurence Naismith star. A-1, TV-PG.

TUESDAY, March 27, live

Second Anniversary of Mother Angelica’s Passing

EWTN At 8am is the MFVA Friars’ Daily Mass. (Re-airs noon, 7pm and midnight.) At 9am is the Holy Rosary on the Anniversary. (Re-airs 9:30pm.) At 4pm will be the Stations of the Cross on the Anniversary. (Re-airs 5am Wednesday.)

WEDNESDAY, March 28, 6:30am

Walk the Way of the Cross: San Giovanni Rotondo

EWTN Bob and Penny Lord follow the Stations at the Shrine of St. Padre Pio in San Giovanni Rotondo in Foggia, Apulia, Italy.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY, March 29-31, live

The Triduum

EWTN On Thursday at 3:30am, Pope Francis will celebrate the Chrism Mass in Rome. At 2pm, in Praying With Jesus in the Garden of Olives, the Franciscan Custodians of the Holy Land will have a Holy Hour in the Basilica of the Agony at the Garden of Gethsemane. At 5:30pm, Choral Meditations and Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper will take place in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. On Friday at 11am, the Pope will preside at the Solemn Celebration of the Lord’s Passion. (Re-airs midnight.) In the National Shrine at 2:30pm will be the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion. At 6:30pm Pope Francis will preside over the Way of the Cross From Rome by the Colosseum. (Re-airs 5:30am Saturday.) On Saturday at 2:30am, the Holy Father will celebrate the Easter Vigil Mass From Rome. At 8pm will be the Easter Vigil Mass From the National Shrine.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.