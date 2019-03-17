(EWTN photo)

TV Picks 03.17.19

Celebrating the beloved saint of the Irish people.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, March 17, 1:30pm

Celebrate St. Patrick

EWTN This hourlong program of Irish hymns and other favorites salutes the beloved “Apostle of Ireland,” St. Patrick (ca. 389-461), on his feast day.

SUNDAY, March 17

John Ford Films for St. Patrick’s Day

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES At 8pm, The Quiet Man (1952) stars John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara, Victor McLaglen and Barry Fitzgerald in a look both sentimental and comedic at a bygone era in Irish life. At 10:30pm, The Rising of the Moon (1957) offers three vignettes that depict pride, humor, patriotism and ingenuity in the Irish people.

SUNDAYS, March 17, March 24, 4:30pm

Lenten Reflections

EWTN On each Sunday in Lent, priests cite Lenten themes from the Bible and elsewhere. Re-airs 6:30am Wednesdays, 10am Saturdays.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, March 18-22, 5:30pm

Rites of Passage: Leaving Boyhood Behind

EWTN In these five segments at retreats on his farm in North Carolina, Jason Craig, a Catholic author and dad of five children with wife Katie, teaches youths how to follow Jesus, grow to manhood and be a good husband and father.

TUESDAY, March 19, 8am

Feast of St. Joseph

EWTN The MFVA Friars offer the Solemn Mass of St. Joseph, Husband of the Virgin Mary, in the Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. Re-airs noon, 6:30pm, midnight.

WEDNESDAY, March 20, 8pm

Nature: Charlie and the Curious Otters

PBS Filmmaker Charlie Hamilton James uses clever camera techniques and computer-generated imagery as he observes otters in Wisconsin and around the world. A re-air from 2017.

WEDNESDAY, March 20, 11pm

Unplanned

EWTN This half-hour show explores the making of the new film Unplanned, a fact-based drama to be released March 29 about the conversion of Abby Johnson, from director of a Planned Parenthood to pro-life leader. Re-airs 5:30pm Saturday and 1:30pm Tuesday.

SUNDAY, March 24, 9pm

Epic Yellowstone

SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL This episode, “Life on the Wing,” focuses on bird life in Yellowstone National Park. Advisory: scenes of animal predation.

MONDAY, March 25, 8am

Feast of the Annunciation

EWTN As the Angelus reminds us, “The angel of the Lord announced unto Mary, and she conceived by the Holy Spirit.” In Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, the MFVA Friars celebrate the Mass of the Annunciation of the Lord. Re-airs 11:30am, 6:30pm, midnight.

WEDNESDAY, March 27, 10pm

Secrets of the Dead: King Arthur’s Lost Kingdom

PBS Professor Alice Roberts and fellow experts analyze new discoveries at an excavation on the Tintagel Peninsula in Cornwall, an area associated with Arthurian legends.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.