Arts & Entertainment | Mar. 3, 2017

TV Picks 03.05.17

Highlights include celebration of St. Patrick’s Day

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, March 5, 11pm

The Long Ride Home

EWTN Bear Woznick, two-time Master’s World Tandem Surf Champion, promotes “powerful masculine spirituality” and says, “The most radical thing you can do in life is abandon yourself to the wild adventure of God’s will.” In this Catholic reality show, he and his “biker posse” ask priests and nuns how they practice “the way of heroic virtue.” Re-airs 1:30pm Monday.

SUNDAY, March 5, 11:30pm

Battle Ready

EWTN “Therefore, put on the armor of God, that you may be able to resist on the evil day and, having done everything, to hold your ground” (Ephesians 6:13). In this series, host Doug Barry explains how the sacraments and other spiritual tools can help us win the battle for our souls. Re-airs 3am Friday.

MONDAY, March 6, 3am

Babette’s Feast

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1987 classic, the love with which French refugee Babette (Stéphane Audran) serves her employers, two elderly sisters, softens their hearts and those of the rest of their small Danish Protestant sect. Subtitles. A-II, TV-PG.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, March 6-10, 6:30pm, 2:30am

Reality Check: The Four Last Things: Death, Judgment, Heaven, Hell

EWTN Father Wade Menezes of the Fathers of Mercy urges viewers to avail themselves of the loving and powerful help of God.

WEDNESDAY, March 15, 8pm

Nature: Ireland’s Wild River

PBS Cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson lived by the Shannon, Ireland’s longest river, for a year to film in all four seasons. A re-airing from 2014.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY, March 15-17

St. Patrick, Apostle of Ireland

EWTN In Discovering Patrick: Saint of Ireland at 10pm Wednesday and 5pm Friday, Father Nathan Cromly leads pilgrims to Ireland. At 6:30pm Thursday and 2:30am Friday, Trial at Tara portrays St. Patrick’s missionary boldness. At 6:30pm Friday and 2:30am Saturday is Lives of the Saints: St. Patrick of Ireland.

FRIDAY, March 17, 8pm

The Rising of the Moon

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Among TCM’s slate of St. Patrick’s Day films today, this 1957 trilogy of shorts from Catholic director John Ford stands out for its quirky but affectionate vignettes of the Irish people. Advisory: TV-PG.

FRIDAY, March 17, 9pm

Great Performances: Dudamel Conducts the Verdi Requiem at the Hollywood Bowl

PBS For the Giuseppe Verdi (1813-1901) bicentennial in 2013, Gustavo Dudamel conducted the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Verdi’s Requiem Mass from 1874. A re-airing from 2014.

SATURDAY, March 18, 2pm

EWTN on Location

EWTN In his 2016 “Tocqueville Lecture on Religious Liberty” at the University of Notre Dame, Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput spoke on “Sex, Family and the Liberty of the Church: Authentic Freedom in Our Emancipated Age.” He remarked, “Infidelity, promiscuity, sexual confusion and mass pornography create human wreckage … a dysfunctional culture.” Re-airs 2am Sunday.

