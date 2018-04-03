(EWTN photo)

St. Patrick programs will inspire you on his feast day.

Daniel J. Engler

VARIOUS, March

New Shows for Spring

EWTN Premieres: Matthew’s Testimony to Jesus, 11am March 4. The Bible and the Virgin Mary: A Biblical Introduction to Mary, 1:30pm March 5 (TV-PG). Scripture and Tradition With Father Mitch Pacwa, 2pm March 6.

WEDNESDAY, March 7, 8:15am

Quo Vadis

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on the 1896 novel of the same name by Poland’s Henryk Sienkiewicz (1846-1916), this 1951 epic tells the story of early Christians and their cruel and insane persecutor, the Roman emperor Nero (64-68 A.D.). Robert Taylor, Deborah Kerr, Peter Ustinov, Leo Genn and Buddy Baer star. Advisory: TV-PG.

THURSDAY, March 8, 6:30pm, SATURDAY, March 10, 6:30pm

24 Hours for the Lord

EWTN “With you is forgiveness” (Psalm 130:4) is the theme of this year’s worldwide observance in which at least one church in every diocese will be open for 24 hours of confession and adoration of the Eucharist. The event’s opening Mass and closing Mass will be Thursday and Saturday in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

SATURDAY, March 10, 8pm, 1:30am

Ignatius: Soldier, Sinner, Saint

EWTN This 2016 full-length movie from Jesuit Communications portrays the tumultuous early life of the founder of the Society of Jesus, St. Ignatius Loyola (1491-1556), and his profound conversion to Christ. Andreas Muñoz is Iñigo de Loyola. The film is not rated, but it has battle and surgery scenes.

SATURDAYS, March 10, March 17, 4:30pm

Martha Bakes

PBS In “Eastern European Cookies” March 10, celebrity chef Martha Stewart makes Polish chrusciki, jam-filled kolaches, spiced pryaniki and Russian goose feet. On March 17, in “Italian Cookies,” she bakes baci di dama, cantucci and brutti ma buoni.

Sunday, March 11, 4pm

The Adventures of Robin Hood

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this Catholic-friendly 1938 classic, Robin Hood and his Merry Men defend the downtrodden in 12th-century England and help Richard the Lionheart regain his throne. Errol Flynn, Olivia de Haviland, Basil Rathbone, Claude Rains and Eugene Pallette star.

SUNDAY, March 11, 4 and 6pm

The Wild Goose: Breath of God

EWTN Third Order Regular Franciscan Father Dave Pivonka explores the Descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Blessed Virgin Mary and the apostles on the first Pentecost and goes on to explain the Spirit’s action today. Re-airs 6:30am Thursday.

SATURDAY, March 17, various

St. Patrick’s Day

EWTN “I arise today through God’s strength to pilot me,” prayed St. Patrick, the brave missionary who brought the light of Christ to the Irish people in the fifth century. St. Patrick of Ireland (2:30am), Saints of Europe: St. Patrick (9am) and Celebrate St. Patrick (3pm) all profile the beloved “Apostle of Ireland.”

Dan Engler

Santa Barbara, California.