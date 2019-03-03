(Unsplash)

TV Picks 03.03.19

The Church celebrates the start of Lent.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, March 3, 9:30am

EWTN Bookmark

EWTN Dominican theologian and seminary professor Father Romanus Cessario will tell host Doug Keck about his 2018 book, The Grace to Be a Priest, which discusses the life and mission of priests and the nature of vocations to the priesthood. Re-airs 5am and 5pm Monday and 1:30pm Saturday.

SUNDAY, March 3, 9pm

Aerial America

SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL This new episode pictures the spectacular scenic wonders of Yellowstone National Park as an introduction to a new series, Epic Yellowstone, which will premiere at 9pm March 10 (see below).

TUESDAY, March 5, 9pm

The Adirondacks

PBS The 6.1-million-acre Adirondack Park in northeastern New York state, established in 1885, encompasses the Adirondack Mountains. This two-hour documentary from 2008 showcases the park’s seasonal landscapes.

WEDNESDAY, March 6

Ash Wednesday

EWTN At 8am, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Ash Wednesday in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs 6:30pm.) At 10:30am, in Holy Mass With the Blessing and Imposition of the Ashes, Pope Francis will preside at the “Stational Prayers and Penitential Procession” from the Church of St. Anselm to the Basilica of Santa Sabina, where he will celebrate Mass with the “Blessing and Imposition of the Ashes.” (Re-airs at midnight.)

SUNDAY, March 10, 6pm

Holy Hour for Healing and Justice

EWTN At the chapels in Hanceville and Irondale, Alabama, this weekly Holy Hour for healing and justice brings every aspect of the clergy abuse crisis to God. (Re-airs 4am Monday.)

SUNDAY, March 10, 9pm

Epic Yellowstone

SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL Filmed over three years, this four-part series uses the latest in photography to portray Yellowstone’s natural wonders and tell the story of its wildlife. Advisory: Scenes of animal predation.

SUNDAY, March 10, 10pm

Patrick’s Peak: An Irish Pilgrimage

EWTN St. Patrick, the “Apostle of Ireland,” fasted for 40 days on the 2,500-foot peak now named for him, Croagh Patrick, on County Mayo’s west coast. Bob Dolan joins pilgrims who make the 22-mile Tóchar Phádraig trek from Ballintubber Abbey and ascend the holy mountain. Re-airs 5am Thursday and 2pm Friday.

WEDNESDAY, March 13, 4:30pm

Patrick: Brave Shepherd of the Emerald Isle

EWTN This lively half-hour cartoon tells the story of St. Patrick from his boyhood in Roman Britain to his escape from slavery in Ireland as a teenager and on to his bold missionary return to Erin to bring the light of Christ to the Irish.

WEDNESDAY, March 13, 11:30pm

Les Misérables

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Richard Boleslawski directed this 1935 screen telling of Victor Hugo’s classic 1862 novel set in early 19th-century France. A-II, TV-PG.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.