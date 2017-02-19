(Shutterstock)

Arts & Entertainment | Feb. 17, 2017

TV Picks 02.19.17

Ash Wednesday coverage is part of the latest round of TV offerings.

Daniel J. Engler

TUESDAYS, Feb. 21, Feb. 28, 10pm

Secrets of the Underground

SCIENCE CHANNEL In this new series, scientist Rob Nelson uses ground-penetrating radar, 3-D imaging and lidar (light detection and ranging) to investigate underground structures and formations. On Feb. 21 he probes tunnels under Denver and scans the prehistoric Serpent Mound site in Ohio. On Feb. 28 he looks for a supposed mass grave in Pennsylvania and seeks the cause of a Virginia lake’s disappearance.



WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22, 3am

Defending Life

EWTN This episode, “Eucharistic Processions for Life,” highlights Priests for Life’s campaign to encourage pastors to lead their flocks to abortion businesses and use prayer and the presence of Eucharistic Jesus to save babies, give public witness and convert hearts and minds. Re-airs 11pm Thursday. Advisory: TV-PG.



WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22, 9pm

Nova: Why Trains Crash

PBS This show focuses on railroad accidents and how safety experts draw lessons that can lead to better crash-prevention systems.



SATURDAY, Feb. 25, 4:30pm

Martha Bakes: Pennsylvania Dutch

PBS Celebrity chef Martha Stewart shows how to make old-fashioned treats, including Montgomery pie, apple dumplings and whoopie pies in pumpkin and chocolate flavors.



SUNDAY, Feb. 26, 3am

Christians in Turkey

EWTN This EWTN documentary chronicles the history of the Church in Turkey, from the days of the apostles and the early ecumenical councils on up to the present difficulties of Turkey’s small Christian population. Re-airs 3am Tuesday, 8pm Friday. Advisory: TV-PG.



SUNDAY, Feb. 26, 1:30pm

In Concert: Catholic Choral Masterpieces

EWTN “The Music and Beyond Festival” in Ottawa, Canada, is the setting for the Theater of Early Music’s performances of Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater, the Concerto No. 2 for Oboe in D minor by Tomaso Albinoni and Two Love Duets by George Frideric Handel.



TUESDAY, Feb. 28, 6:30pm, 2:30am

Brides of Christ: Sisters of Our Lady Immaculate

EWTN Founded in Guelph, Canada, in 1977 by Mother Mary Josephine Mulligan and Father W. Lloyd Ryan, this contemplative-active order practices “Eucharistic and Marian spirituality” and has as its apostolates “the education of youth, particularly in the field of catechetics, and the care of the elderly and the deprived.” Advisory: TV-PG.



WEDNESDAY, March 1, 8am, noon, 6:30pm, midnight

Solemn Mass of Ash Wednesday

EWTN The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate Mass and distribute ashes as Lent begins.



FRIDAY, March 3, 11pm

EWTN Pro-Life Weekly

EWTN This new series, hosted by Catherine Szeltner and featuring input from the Susan B. Anthony List, will spotlight pro-life efforts and, says EWTN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Warsaw, “show viewers how to engage everyone from their friends and neighbors to their elected representatives on the life issues.” The show will air at 11pm Fridays, 10am Sundays and 3am Mondays.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.