(Pixabay)

TV Picks 02.18.18

EWTN has a variety of Lenten offerings.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY-SUNDAY, Feb. 18-25

XXIII Winter Olympic Games

NBC, NBC SPORTS NETWORK, CNBC, USA NETWORK These quadrennial games are held this year in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Check NBCOlympics.com for times.

MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS, FRIDAYS, 3:20pm

Rome’s Hidden Churches: A Lenten Pilgrimage

EWTN In each episode throughout Lent, Timothy O’Donnell, president of Christendom College, visits one of Rome’s beautiful “Station Churches,” following a Lenten processional custom that began in the fourth century.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 21, 8pm

Nature: The Last Rhino

PBS “Sudan,” the last male northern white rhino, is protected 24/7 in a sanctuary in Kenya as scientists and animal experts plan to save his species.

FRIDAY, Feb. 23, 2:30am

Cyrano de Bergerac

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Self-sacrifice and chivalrous love are the themes of this 1950 drama based on Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play of the same name, which in turn was loosely based on the life of French playwright, guardsman and duelist Savinien de Cyrano de Bergerac (1619-1655). Advisory: TV-PG.

SATURDAY, Feb. 24, 2pm

Ask This Old House

PBS In this episode, “Houston After Harvey,” the team tears down and rebuilds houses in Houston.

SUNDAY, Feb. 25, 5:30pm

Lent, a Season of Grace: Come to the Mountain

EWTN Father Cedric Pisegna offers insights into grace, love and redemptive suffering.

SUNDAY, Feb. 25, 10pm

Gladsome Light

EWTN This show profiles the monks’ daily life at the Byzantine Catholic-rite Holy Transfiguration Skete in Eagle Harbor, Michigan. Re-airs 5am Thursday, 4pm Saturday.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Feb. 26-March 2, 6:30pm, 2:30am

Venerable Bruno’s Spiritual Direction for Laypeople

EWTN “If I should fall a thousand times a day, a thousand times I will begin again,” said Father Bruno Lanteri (1759-1830), founder of the Oblates of the Virgin Mary. In this five-part series, Oblate Father Timothy Gallagher imparts lessons from Venerable Bruno about perseverance, virtuous habits, embracing prayer and meeting challenges joyfully.

SATURDAY, March 3, 9am

First Saturday Devotion

EWTN The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word pray and make reparation to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

SATURDAY, March 3, 10am

Lenten Reflections

EWTN Various priests provide meditations for the season.

SATURDAY, March 3, 3pm

Marian Procession From the Holy Land

EWTN This First Saturday Rosary procession takes place from the site of the Annunciation and the Incarnation in Nazareth, home of the Holy Family.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.