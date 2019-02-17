(Public domain)

TV Picks 02.17.19

St. Martin de Porres film will air on EWTN.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Feb. 17, 10pm, 5:03am

The Secret History of the White House

HISTORY Journalists and “insiders” weigh in on construction at the Executive Mansion through the years, including a top-secret project 2007-2012.

MONDAY, Feb. 18, 1:30am

Saint Martin de Porres

EWTN This EWTN original movie portrays the life of St. Martin de Porres Velázquez (1579-1639), a biracial Dominican lay brother in Lima, Peru, who was known for his love and care for poor people and the sick, for his austerity and for his gifts, such as instant cures, miraculous knowledge, ecstasies, and rapport with animals.

MONDAY, Feb. 18, 4pm

Ben-Hur

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES A must-see every time, this 1959 epic directed by William Wyler and starring Charlton Heston, Stephen Boyd, Haya Harareet and a literal cast of thousands was based on General Lew Wallace’s 1880 novel, Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ. Its sea battle and chariot race thrill, and its theme of Jesus and his sacrifice is an evergreen inspiration. Advisory: TV-PG.

TUESDAY, Feb. 19, 5:30pm, 2:30am

Where Heaven Meets Earth: Restoring the Sacred at St. Peter Church

EWTN This StoryTel half-hour documentary from 2013 charts the revival of St. Peter Church in Omaha, Nebraska. The parish had declined since the 1960s, but things changed when Father Damien Cook, following Tradition and Vatican II, brought in Eucharistic adoration, Communion at the altar rail, Masses with Latin and chant and more.

TUESDAY, Feb. 19, 6:30pm

Real Life Catholic

EWTN In this episode, “Little Town of Bethlehem,” host Chris Stefanick meets Catholic residents of Jesus’ birthplace. Re-airs 3am Thursday, 11pm Friday. Advisory: TV-PG.

FRIDAYS, Feb. 22, March 1, 8pm

Catholicism

EWTN Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron’s Catholicism series illustrates “the truth, goodness and beauty of Catholicism.” Feb. 22: “The Ineffable Mystery of God.” March 1: “Our Tainted Nature’s Solitary Boast: Mary, the Mother of God.”

SATURDAY, Feb. 23, 8pm

Polycarp

EWTN Bishop of Smyrna in Asia Minor (present-day Turkey), St. Polycarp had been a disciple of St. John the Apostle and was martyred at age 86. This drama, shown on his feast day, illustrates his heroism. Re-airs 1:30am Monday.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY, Feb. 25-27, 5:30pm

Wales: The Golden Thread of Faith

EWTN This EWTN film by Stefano Mazzeo in association with the U.K.’s Latin Mass Society traces Catholicism’s history in Wales.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 27, 8pm

Nature: Yosemite

PBS This documentary depicts the grandeur of Yosemite National Park.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.