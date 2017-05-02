Our Lady of Fatima (Register staff photo)

TV Picks 02.05.17

Marian programming will be featured this month.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Feb. 5, 2pm

Puppy Bowl XIII

ANIMAL PLANET The child-friendly alternative to the Super Bowl telecast, the Puppy Bowl, starts at 3pm, right after the 2pm pre-game show, “Tail”gating.



TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 3am

Two Suitcases: The Story of St. Josephine Bakhita

EWTN St. Josephine Bakhita (ca. 1869-1947), born in Darfur in the western Sudan area, survived kidnapping and brutal enslavement in childhood. Taken to Italy in 1885, she became Catholic and, in 1896, a Canossian sister. This story chronicles her lifelong inner strength and her holiness in religious life. Re-airs 8pm Friday.



WEDNESDAYS, Feb. 8, Feb. 15, Feb. 22, 10pm

City in the Sky

PBS This documentary in three parts — “Departure,” “Airborne” and “Arrival” — details how airlines build their fleets and safely fly hundreds of thousands of people daily.



SATURDAY, Feb. 11, 8pm

My Name Is Bernadette

EWTN For the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, after experiencing an extraordinary vision at a grotto, 15-year-old Bernadette Soubirous must cope with the distrust and disbelief of her fellow countrymen as she keeps the promise she made to the beautiful Lady she saw.



MONDAY, Feb. 13, 3am

One Thing: God Alone

EWTN This documentary profiles the monks of the Order of Cistercians of the Strict Observance (Trappists) at New Melleray Abbey, founded in 1849 in Dubuque, Iowa. Their vocation is to a life of prayer, contemplation, solitude and work. Currently, they support themselves by constructing caskets. Re-airs 8pm Friday. A re-airing.



MONDAY-THURSDAY, Feb. 13-17, 6:30pm, 2:30am

Beauty, Truth, Goodness: The Fundamentals of Catholicism — Confession

EWTN In this four-part series, Father Robert Altier from the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis explains the necessity of confession.

TUESDAY, Feb. 14, 5pm

EWTN Season Preview: Spring

EWTN EWTN President and COO Doug Keck presents this spring’s slate of inspiring and informative Catholic programming. Re-airs 5pm Tuesday, 11:30am Wednesday, 3am Thursday, 11pm Friday and 3pm Saturday.



FRIDAY, Feb. 17, 6:15pm

The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This year’s centennial of Our Lady of Fatima’s visits to the three shepherd children in Portugal in 1917 makes now the perfect time to see this touching, fact-based 1952 dramatization, which is one of Hollywood’s most Catholic-friendly movies. Susan Whitney and Gilbert Roland star.

FRIDAY, Feb. 17, 6:30pm, 2:30am

Out of the Shadows

EWTN English Dominican Father Allan White relates the dramatic story of early Catholics in Rome, their faithfulness despite persecution and martyrdom, and their eventual victory in Christ over the Roman Empire’s paganism.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.