TV Picks 02.04.18

Lent begins in this TV cycle.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Feb. 4, 12pm

Kitten Bowl V

HALLMARK CHANNEL The “cat-letes” in this Super Bowl-alternative event, winsome kittens rescued from recent natural disasters, will win hearts as they comically bat at, chase and pounce on tiny footballs in a miniature stadium. The show features rescue stories and promotes adoption of shelter cats.

SUNDAY, Feb. 4, 2pm

Puppy Bowl XIV

ANIMAL PLANET Rescued puppies are the stars here, as they romp around the gridiron in a new mini-stadium and score touchdowns if they happen to veer across a goal line with football in mouth. The Pre-Game Show starts at 2pm, and the Puppy Bowl is at 3pm. At 8pm, the first Dog Bowl features grown shelter dogs not yet adopted.

SUNDAYS, Feb. 4, Feb 11, 5:30pm

Saints vs. Scoundrels

EWTN In these episodes, host Benjamin Wiker adds commentary as actors portraying Humanae Vitae author Pope Blessed Paul VI and Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger debate about the sanctity of human life and every individual’s dignity and worth. Episodes re-air 3:30am the next Thursdays, 6:30am the next Saturdays.

MONDAY, Feb. 5, 8pm

Journey Home

EWTN Host Marcus Grodi’s guest is former Mormon Kendra Clark. Re-airs 1am Tuesday, 1pm Friday.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 7, 4:30pm

Bernadette: The Princess of Lourdes

EWTN This animated show from the CCC of America Saints and Heroes series tells the story of St. Bernadette Soubirous (1844-1879), to whom the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared in 1858 and revealed, “I am the Immaculate Conception.”

THURSDAY-SUNDAY, Feb. 9-25

XXIII Winter Olympic Games

NBC, NBC SPORTS NETWORK, CNBC, USA NETWORK Held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, these quadrennial games will include sports ranging from alpine skiing and biathlon to ski jumping and speed skating. For times, check NBCOlympics.com.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 14

Ash Wednesday

EWTN At 8am live, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word celebrate the Solemn Mass of Ash Wednesday in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs 6:30pm.) At 9:30am and 12:30pm will be Meditations With Father Groeschel, with the late Franciscan Friar of the Renewal Father Benedict Groeschel. At 10:30am and midnight, Pope Francis will preside over the Penitential Procession From the Church of St. Anselm to the Basilica of Santa Sabina, where he will celebrate Holy Mass With the Blessing and the Imposition of the Ashes.

FRIDAY, Feb. 16, 4:30pm

Way of the Cross for Kids

EWTN “We adore thee, O Christ, and we bless thee, because by thy holy cross thou has redeemed the world.” In this children’s animated video, four kids follow the 14 Stations of Jesus’ Passion and Death. TV-Y (appropriate for children of all ages). Next showings are Feb. 23 and March 2, 9, 16 and 23.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.