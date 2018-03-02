SUNDAY, Feb. 3, 2pm
Kitten Bowl VI
HALLMARK CHANNEL In this Super Bowl Sunday “game,” kittens from rescue shelters play in a mini stadium, comically pouncing on mini footballs and cat toys, all to promote adoption of shelter pets. Since 2014, the event has inspired 25,000-plus adoptions.
SUNDAY, Feb. 3, 3pm (Pregame, 2pm)
Puppy Bowl XV
ANIMAL PLANET Ninety-three shelter and special-needs puppies frolic along to pun-filled commentary in a pet-sized football “stadium.” Every “player” will get adopted, and that is the point of this rescue-promoting event. Advisory: TV-PG.
SUNDAY, Feb. 3, 5pm
The Church Universal
EWTN Worldwide Marriage Encounter members tell host Father Joseph Mary about the “Longest-Married-Couple Project,” which aims to give strength and hope to every married couple. Re-airs 5am Tuesday, 6:30pm Wednesday.
SUNDAY-TUESDAY, Feb. 3-5
Papal Visit to United Arab Emirates
EWTN On Sunday Pope Francis will arrive in Abu Dhabi. On Monday he will take part in a welcoming ceremony, visit the Crown Prince, meet privately with the Muslim Council of Elders in the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and participate in an interreligious meeting at the Founder’s Memorial. On Tuesday the Holy Father will privately visit the cathedral, celebrate Mass at Zayed Sports City, and say farewell.
FRIDAY, Feb. 8
Catholic-Friendly Film Classics
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES The Mark of Zorro (1940), airing at 12:30am, is set in early California. At 2:15am, The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) portrays life in medieval England.
FRIDAY, Feb. 8, 4am
Web of Faith 2.0
EWTN In this episode, Fathers John Trigilio and Ken Brighenti remind viewers that confession is good, and necessary, for the soul. Re-airs 11pm Saturday.
MONDAY, Feb. 11, 4am, live
International Mass on the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes
EWTN The Basilica of St. Pius X in Lourdes hosts this Mass. Re-airs 11:30am.
SUNDAYS, Feb. 3, Feb. 10, 6pm, live
Holy Hour for Healing and Justice
EWTN From the chapels in Hanceville and Irondale, Alabama, this weekly Holy Hour brings every aspect of the clergy-abuse crisis to God. Re-airs 6am Mondays.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 13, 5pm
Conversations the World Over With Raymond Arroyo
EWTN Raymond Arroyo re-airs his 1998 interview with Venerable Cardinal Francis Xavier Nguyen Van Thuan (1928-2002), whom Vietnamese Communists imprisoned for 13 years, nine of them in solitary confinement. Advisory: TV-PG.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 13, 9pm
Nova: Rise of the Rockets
PBS This new program evaluates rocket-technology advances that NASA and private firms are using.
Dan Engler writes from
Santa Barbara, California.