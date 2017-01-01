SUNDAY, Jan. 22, 7am
America’s Book of Secrets: The White House
HISTORY This hour-long episode looks into little-known facts about the Executive Mansion, including its “secret” rooms, security procedures, protocols if ever attacked, and the background checks that job applicants must pass. Advisory: TV-PG.
MONDAY, Jan. 23, 6:30pm, 2:30am
Death as a Salesman: What’s Wrong With Assisted Suicide
EWTN This documentary, based on the 1998 book of the same title by veteran pro-lifer Brian P. Johnston, features Johnston himself, disability-rights defender Joni Eareckson Tada and patients’ rights champion Wesley J. Smith as they puncture assisted suicide’s many myths and alert us to the dangers that vulnerable patients face.
MONDAY, Jan. 23, 8pm, 10pm
Antiques Roadshow: The Civil War Years
PBS The artifacts displayed here, including battlefield relics, a hospital steward’s uniform, a Walt Whitman war letter and an album signed by President Abraham Lincoln, his cabinet and senators, evoke all the heroism and heartache of the War Between the States.
TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 6:30pm, 2:30am
NAPRO
EWTN This documentary explains NaPro Technology, a women’s fertility-care-based health science developed by Dr. Thomas Hilgers, which tracks hormonal events in the menstrual cycle to identify causes of problems. This enables women to take a natural and pro-life approach to their procreative and gynecological care. Advisory: TV-PG.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY, Jan. 26-27, live
44th Annual March for Life
EWTN “The Power of One” is the theme for this year’s March for Life in Washington, D.C., in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Jan. 22, 1973, Roe v. Wade abortion-on-demand ruling. At 5:30pm Thursday will be the Opening Mass of the National Prayer Vigil in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. At 7:30am Friday will be the all-night prayer vigil’s Closing Mass. (Re-airs 6:30pm.) Coverage begins 9am Friday for the March for Life and the speeches beforehand. (Re-airs 10pm, midnight.) At 6pm each evening, EWTN News Nightly will report on the events.
SUNDAY, Jan. 29, 10pm
Friendly Persuasion
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1956 drama, members of a Quaker family in southern Indiana cement their bonds of love as they face the Civil War violence that intrudes upon them. Gary Cooper and Dorothy McGuire star. A-1, TV-G.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 4:30pm
Saints and Heroes: Odyssey: A Journey Back Home
EWTN This CCC of America children’s animated adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey omits pagan “gods” and focuses on the love from afar between Ulysses, king of Ithaca, and his wife, Penelope.
FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 6:30pm, 2:30am
Providence Will Provide
EWTN This biography of Mother Mary Lange (ca. 1794-1882), who founded the Oblate Sisters of Providence, a religious community of black women, in Baltimore in 1829, portrays her faith and perseverance.
Dan Engler writes from
Santa Barbara, California.
.