Arts & Entertainment | Jan. 20, 2017

TV Picks 01.22.17

March for Life 2017 is highlight of latest viewing.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Jan. 22, 7am

America’s Book of Secrets: The White House

HISTORY This hour-long episode looks into little-known facts about the Executive Mansion, including its “secret” rooms, security procedures, protocols if ever attacked, and the background checks that job applicants must pass. Advisory: TV-PG.



MONDAY, Jan. 23, 6:30pm, 2:30am

Death as a Salesman: What’s Wrong With Assisted Suicide

EWTN This documentary, based on the 1998 book of the same title by veteran pro-lifer Brian P. Johnston, features Johnston himself, disability-rights defender Joni Eareckson Tada and patients’ rights champion Wesley J. Smith as they puncture assisted suicide’s many myths and alert us to the dangers that vulnerable patients face.



MONDAY, Jan. 23, 8pm, 10pm

Antiques Roadshow: The Civil War Years

PBS The artifacts displayed here, including battlefield relics, a hospital steward’s uniform, a Walt Whitman war letter and an album signed by President Abraham Lincoln, his cabinet and senators, evoke all the heroism and heartache of the War Between the States.



TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 6:30pm, 2:30am

NAPRO

EWTN This documentary explains NaPro Technology, a women’s fertility-care-based health science developed by Dr. Thomas Hilgers, which tracks hormonal events in the menstrual cycle to identify causes of problems. This enables women to take a natural and pro-life approach to their procreative and gynecological care. Advisory: TV-PG.



THURSDAY-FRIDAY, Jan. 26-27, live

44th Annual March for Life

EWTN “The Power of One” is the theme for this year’s March for Life in Washington, D.C., in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Jan. 22, 1973, Roe v. Wade abortion-on-demand ruling. At 5:30pm Thursday will be the Opening Mass of the National Prayer Vigil in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. At 7:30am Friday will be the all-night prayer vigil’s Closing Mass. (Re-airs 6:30pm.) Coverage begins 9am Friday for the March for Life and the speeches beforehand. (Re-airs 10pm, midnight.) At 6pm each evening, EWTN News Nightly will report on the events.



SUNDAY, Jan. 29, 10pm

Friendly Persuasion

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1956 drama, members of a Quaker family in southern Indiana cement their bonds of love as they face the Civil War violence that intrudes upon them. Gary Cooper and Dorothy McGuire star. A-1, TV-G.



WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 4:30pm

Saints and Heroes: Odyssey: A Journey Back Home

EWTN This CCC of America children’s animated adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey omits pagan “gods” and focuses on the love from afar between Ulysses, king of Ithaca, and his wife, Penelope.



FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 6:30pm, 2:30am

Providence Will Provide

EWTN This biography of Mother Mary Lange (ca. 1794-1882), who founded the Oblate Sisters of Providence, a religious community of black women, in Baltimore in 1829, portrays her faith and perseverance.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.

