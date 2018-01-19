Candlemas image (Public domain)

TV Picks 01.21.17

Candlemas is a liturgical focus.

Daniel J. Engler

MONDAY, Jan. 22, 5am, 5:30pm

EWTN Bookmark

EWTN Host Doug Keck interviews pro-life pioneer Joe Scheidler, founder of the Pro-Life Action League, about his book Racketeer for Life: Fighting the Culture of Death From the Sidewalk to the Supreme Court. Re-airs 1:30pm Saturday.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY, Jan. 25-26, 10am

Alice von Hildebrand: In Her Own Words

EWTN In this two-part special, Alice von Hildebrand discusses the roles of men, women and marriage. Re-airs 10am Thursday and 10am Friday.

THURSDAY, Jan. 25, 11:30am

Feast of the Conversion of St. Paul: Celebration of Vespers

EWTN Pope Francis will preside over this service in Rome’s ancient Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls.

SATURDAY, Jan. 27, 2:30pm, live

14th Annual Walk for Life West Coast

EWTN Tens of thousands of pro-lifers will rally and march in downtown San Francisco in defense of unborn babies’ right to life and in support of women in crisis pregnancies.

SUNDAY, Jan. 28, 9pm

Days That Shaped America

HISTORY This series retraces epochal events in recent American history by interviewing people involved in them. This episode, “Challenger Disaster,” presents firsthand accounts of the fatal midair explosion of the space shuttle Challenger Jan. 28, 1986.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 6:30pm

Liturgy of the Hours for Laypeople

EWTN In five daily half-hour programs, Father Timothy Gallagher of the Oblates of the Virgin Mary explains the history of the Liturgy of the Hours and describes the grace-filled treasures the devotion offers. Re-airs 2:30am.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 30, 9pm

Nova: The Impossible Flight

PBS In a first, Swiss aviators André Borschberg and Bertrand Piccard piloted their solar-powered, fixed-wing aircraft Solar Impulse II around the world in 17 stages over 16 1/2 months in 2015-2016. This two-hour special chronicles difficulties and triumphs.

WEDNESDAYS, Jan. 31, Feb. 7, Feb. 14, 8pm

Nature: Animals With Cameras

PBS This three-part series offers glimpses into previously unobserved parts of animals’ lives.

FRIDAY, Feb. 2, 11:30am

Feast of the Presentation of the Lord

EWTN At 8am, live, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate the Solemn Mass of the Presentation of Our Lord, live from Irondale, Alabama (re-airs 7pm). At 11:30am, Pope Francis will say Holy Mass With Religious on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord (re-airs midnight).

SATURDAY, Feb. 3, 6am

Lassie Come Home

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES The beloved collie undertakes an adventure to find her way home, with all ending well.

