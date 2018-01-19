MONDAY, Jan. 22, 5am, 5:30pm
EWTN Bookmark
EWTN Host Doug Keck interviews pro-life pioneer Joe Scheidler, founder of the Pro-Life Action League, about his book Racketeer for Life: Fighting the Culture of Death From the Sidewalk to the Supreme Court. Re-airs 1:30pm Saturday.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY, Jan. 25-26, 10am
Alice von Hildebrand: In Her Own Words
EWTN In this two-part special, Alice von Hildebrand discusses the roles of men, women and marriage. Re-airs 10am Thursday and 10am Friday.
THURSDAY, Jan. 25, 11:30am
Feast of the Conversion of St. Paul: Celebration of Vespers
EWTN Pope Francis will preside over this service in Rome’s ancient Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls.
SATURDAY, Jan. 27, 2:30pm, live
14th Annual Walk for Life West Coast
EWTN Tens of thousands of pro-lifers will rally and march in downtown San Francisco in defense of unborn babies’ right to life and in support of women in crisis pregnancies.
SUNDAY, Jan. 28, 9pm
Days That Shaped America
HISTORY This series retraces epochal events in recent American history by interviewing people involved in them. This episode, “Challenger Disaster,” presents firsthand accounts of the fatal midair explosion of the space shuttle Challenger Jan. 28, 1986.
MONDAY-FRIDAY, Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 6:30pm
Liturgy of the Hours for Laypeople
EWTN In five daily half-hour programs, Father Timothy Gallagher of the Oblates of the Virgin Mary explains the history of the Liturgy of the Hours and describes the grace-filled treasures the devotion offers. Re-airs 2:30am.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 30, 9pm
Nova: The Impossible Flight
PBS In a first, Swiss aviators André Borschberg and Bertrand Piccard piloted their solar-powered, fixed-wing aircraft Solar Impulse II around the world in 17 stages over 16 1/2 months in 2015-2016. This two-hour special chronicles difficulties and triumphs.
WEDNESDAYS, Jan. 31, Feb. 7, Feb. 14, 8pm
Nature: Animals With Cameras
PBS This three-part series offers glimpses into previously unobserved parts of animals’ lives.
FRIDAY, Feb. 2, 11:30am
Feast of the Presentation of the Lord
EWTN At 8am, live, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate the Solemn Mass of the Presentation of Our Lord, live from Irondale, Alabama (re-airs 7pm). At 11:30am, Pope Francis will say Holy Mass With Religious on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord (re-airs midnight).
SATURDAY, Feb. 3, 6am
Lassie Come Home
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES The beloved collie undertakes an adventure to find her way home, with all ending well.
Dan Engler writes from
Santa Barbara, California.