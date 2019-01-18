St. Brigid of Ireland (EWTN photo)

TV Picks 01.20.19

The Church celebrates St. Brigid of Ireland Feb. 1.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Jan. 20, midnight

Vulnerable: The Euthanasia Deception

EWTN This documentary uses first-person accounts to expose euthanasia’s horrors in Belgium and debunk the myths of compassion and safeguards. Re-airs 8pm Friday.

MONDAY, Jan. 21, 5:30pm

Who Was the Real Margaret Sanger?

EWTN Margaret Sanger (1879-1966), who founded what became the abortion giant Planned Parenthood, was a racist, bigot and promoter of eugenics.

TUESDAY, Jan. 22, 9pm

American Experience: The Big Burn

PBS The Big Burn, aka the Great Fire of 1910, ravaged 3 million acres in the Rocky Mountains in northern Idaho and western Montana, as well as nearby areas. The U.S. Forest Service proved its worth by its heroic firefighting. A re-air from 2015.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY, Jan. 22-27, live

World Youth Day: Panama 2019

EWTN The theme of the 34th World Youth Day, which will occur in Panama City, is “I Am the Servant of the Lord” (Luke 1:38). Pope Francis will attend Thursday-Sunday. For times, check EWTN.com.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 23, 9pm

Nova: Kilauea: Hawaii on Fire

PBS The Kilauea volcano erupted from May to August last year. In this program, scientists study the eruptions and explain the origins of Hawaii’s volcanoes.

SATURDAY, Jan. 26, 2:30pm, live

15th Annual Walk for Life West Coast

EWTN Tens of thousands of pro-lifers in San Francisco will rally and march to protest the abortion ruling Roe v. Wade (1973) and display “solidarity with the littlest and most defenseless among us.”

SATURDAY, Jan. 26, 8pm

Brigadoon

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on a 1947 Broadway musical of the same name by Lerner and Loewe, this 1954 hit tells of the Scottish village Brigadoon, which appears for a single day every 100 years.

SUNDAY, Jan. 27, 10pm

The Story of St. Brigid of Ireland

EWTN This new EWTN docudrama highlights St. Brigid of Kildare (ca. 452-525) of the Emerald Isle. She founded monasteries and is known for her charity. Her feast day is Feb. 1. Re-airs 5am Thursday, 2pm Friday.

TUESDAY, Jan. 29, 12:10pm, live

Catholic University of America: Patronal Feast of St. Thomas Aquinas Mass

EWTN St. Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274), doctor of the Church, is the patron saint of students and universities, including Catholic U., which received its charter from Pope Leo XIII in 1887 and opened in 1889.

SATURDAY, Feb. 2, live

Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord Jesus

EWTN At 8am the MFVA Fathers will celebrate Mass for the Presentation of the Lord. At 11:30am Pope Francis will celebrate Holy Mass With Religious on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord.

