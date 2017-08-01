(Unsplash)

Arts & Entertainment | Jan. 6, 2017

TV Picks 01.08.17

The presidential inauguration & pro-life events

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Jan. 8, 3:30am, live

Solemn Mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord

EWTN After St. John the Baptist baptized Jesus, “… a voice came from the heavens, saying, ‘This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased’” (Matthew 3:17). In the Sistine Chapel, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass and baptize babies. Re-airs at noon.



WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 6:30pm, 2:30am

Love’s Bravest Choice

EWTN St. Maria Goretti (Italy, 1890-1902) is a patroness of purity amid brutal attack. Before dying, she forgave her attacker, who later repented in prison. Advisory: TV-PG.



WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 8pm

Nature: Snowbound: Animals of Winter

PBS In this new special, wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan shows how animals in the Arctic, Antarctica and Yellowstone National Park manage to live through snowy, frigid winters. He examines the wolf, Arctic fox, bison, reindeer and other animals. Advisory: Scenes of animal predation.



MONDAY, Jan. 16, 11am

The Jackie Robinson Story

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1950 fact-based biographical drama, baseball star Jackie Robinson (1919-1972) plays himself as the man whose signing by Brooklyn Dodgers general manager Branch Rickey (1881-1965) integrated modern-era major league baseball, led to a 1947-1956 career that put him in baseball’s Hall of Fame, and advanced racial brotherhood in the U.S. Also stars Ruby Dee. (A-1, TV-PG.)



TUESDAY, Jan. 17, 1:45pm

The Prince and the Pauper

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1937 adaptation of Mark Twain’s 1882 novel of the same title, twins Billy and Bobby Mauch play look-alikes Prince Edward and poor boy Tom Canty in 1547 London. Secretly switching places in life, they see the injustices of England’s rigid class system. Errol Flynn and Claude Rains also star. (A-1, TV-G.)



THURSDAY-SATURDAY, Jan. 19-21

Presidential Inauguration

MAJOR NETWORKS On Thursday, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will take part in a Wreath-Laying at Arlington National Cemetery and a Welcome Concert at the Lincoln Memorial. On Friday will be the Inaugural Swearing-In, to be followed by the Inaugural Parade. On Saturday will be a National Prayer Service. Times TBA.



SATURDAY, Jan. 21, 2:30pm, live

Walk for Life West Coast

EWTN The 13th annual Walk for Life West Coast will take place in San Francisco. Speakers will include abortion survivor Melissa Ohden; San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and the Rev. Clenard Childress, founder of Black Genocide.



SATURDAY, Jan. 21, 5pm, live

OneLife L.A. – Una Vida L.A.

EWTN Speakers at this third annual pro-life rally and march sponsored by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles will include Rwanda genocide survivor Immaculée Ilibagiza, actress Karyme Lozano, Catholic evangelist Chris Stefanick, anti-capital-punishment activist Kirk Bloodsworth and sightless musician Christopher Duffley.



SATURDAY, Jan. 21, 8pm, live

Pro-Life Mass From Los Angeles

EWTN Archbishop José Gomez will celebrate the annual Archdiocese of Los Angeles requiem Mass for the unborn at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.