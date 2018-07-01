(March for Life Instagram)

TV Picks 01.07.18

Pro-life events are this month.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Jan. 7, 3:30am, live

Solemn Mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord

EWTN In the Sistine Chapel, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass and baptize children. Re-airs at noon.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 10, 9pm

Nova: Black Hole Apocalypse

PBS In this new two-hour documentary, Janna Levin interviews fellow astrophysicists and employs computer-generated images to explore new findings about the gigantic gravitational objects in deep space known as black holes.

MONDAY-SUNDAY, Jan. 15-21, live

Apostolic Visit to Chile and Peru

EWTN Pope Francis is to arrive in Santiago, Chile, on Monday. On Tuesday he will meet with authorities; visit the president; say Mass in O’Higgins Park; visit a women’s prison; meet clergy, religious and seminarians; meet with bishops; visit a shrine to Jesuit St. Alberto Hurtado; and meet fellow Jesuits. On Wednesday he will fly to Temuco, where he will say Mass and have lunch with inhabitants of the Araucania Region. Back in Santiago, he will meet with young people in the Shrine of Maipù and visit the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. On Thursday the Pope will fly to Iquique, where he will say Mass; lunch with the Papal Entourage; and fly to Lima, Peru. On Friday he will meet authorities; visit the president; and leave for Puerto Maldonado, where he will meet indigenous Amazonian people; visit the Jorge-Basadre-Institute; and meet with representatives of Amazonian peoples. Back in Lima, the Pope will meet with his fellow Jesuits. On Saturday he will fly to Trujillo, where he will say Mass; travel by popemobile; visit the cathedral; meet clergy, religious and seminarians; celebrate the Virgen de la Puerta; and return to Lima. On Sunday he will recite the “Little Hours” with contemplative sisters at the Lord of the Miracles Shrine; pray in front of relics of the Peruvian saints in the cathedral; meet with the bishops; recite the Angelus; lunch with the papal entourage; say Mass at Las Palmas Air Base; and leave for Rome.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 17, 1:30pm

Angels in the Outfield

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES An orphan’s innocent prayers for her favorite baseball team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, prompt the crusty manager to mend his ways and help the team start winning, all with the aid of angels.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY, Jan. 18-19, live

45th Annual March for Life

EWTN “Love Saves Lives” is the theme of this year’s rally and march in downtown Washington, D.C. At 5:30pm Thursday is the Opening Mass of the National Prayer Vigil for the March for Life, in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. At 7:30am Friday is the Closing Mass of the National Prayer Vigil (re-airs 6:30pm). EWTN’s coverage of the March for Life rally and march begins at 9am Friday (re-airs 10pm and midnight and 9:30am Sunday).

SATURDAY, Jan. 20, 6pm

OneLife LA

EWTN The fourth-annual rally is held in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, with plenty of pro-life speakers and witnesses.

SATURDAY, Jan. 20, 8pm

Pro-Life Mass From Los Angeles

EWTN Held in the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles, this annual Mass calls people to pro-life action in defense of the unborn.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.