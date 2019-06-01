(Shutterstock)

TV Picks 01.06.19

Epiphany and pro-life events are featured.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Jan. 6, live

Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord

EWTN At 4am Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. Re-airs at noon.

WEEKENDS

American History TV

C-SPAN 3 Monday through Friday, C-SPAN 3 broadcasts public-affairs events live, but each weekend it features “American History TV,” 48 hours of the shows American Artifacts; Lectures in History; Reel America; The Civil War; The Presidency; Oral Histories; and History Bookshelf. Check local listings.

WEEKNIGHTS, 6pm

EWTN News Nightly With Lauren Ashburn

EWTN Anchor Lauren Ashburn and EWTN reporters present the day’s news from a Catholic perspective. Re-airs 9pm and 2am.

TUESDAY, Jan. 8, 10pm

USS Indianapolis: The Final Chapter

PBS A Japanese sub sank the cruiser USS Indianapolis in the Philippine Sea on July 30, 1945. This documentary chronicles the discovery of the wreck and explains that the Navy blamed Capt. Charles Butler McVay III, even though it had failed to warn him subs were in the area and it did not search for the survivors, of whom 600 died in the water. Just 316 were rescued.

WEDNESDAYS, Jan. 9, Jan. 16, 3:30am

Angelus From the Grotto of the Annunciation in Nazareth

EWTN Recited at 6am, noon and 6pm, the Angelus commemorates the Blessed Virgin Mary’s “Be it done unto me according to thy word” in response to God’s request that she bear our Savior.

SATURDAY, Jan. 12, 3am

Total Consecration to Jesus Through Mary

EWTN Tonight’s subject is “The Presence of Mary in the Public Ministry of Christ Until Christ’s Passion and Death.”

SUNDAY, Jan. 13, 3:30am, live

Solemn Mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord

EWTN Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in the Sistine Chapel and give babies the sacrament of baptism. Re-airs at noon.

TUESDAY, Jan. 15, 9pm

Bird vs. Plane: Miracle on the Hudson

SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL Ten years ago, pilot Chesley Sullenberger landed US Airways Flight 1549 in the Hudson River with no loss of life after the plane hit a flock of birds and lost its engines. This show describes current efforts to minimize such bird strikes.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY, Jan. 17-18, live

46th Annual March for Life

EWTN The theme for this year’s national march in Washington is “Unique From Day One: Pro-Life Is Pro-Science.” At 5:30pm Thursday will be the Opening Mass of the National Prayer Vigil. At 7:30am Friday will be the Closing Mass. EWTN will cover the March for Life from 9am to 5:30pm Friday. (Re-airs 10pm-6:30am.)

SATURDAY, Jan. 19, 5pm, live

Fifth-Annual OneLife LA

EWTN In downtown Los Angeles, pro-lifers will walk in procession and rally against aborting babies, euthanasia and the death penalty.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.