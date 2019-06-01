SUNDAY, Jan. 6, live
Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord
EWTN At 4am Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. Re-airs at noon.
WEEKENDS
American History TV
C-SPAN 3 Monday through Friday, C-SPAN 3 broadcasts public-affairs events live, but each weekend it features “American History TV,” 48 hours of the shows American Artifacts; Lectures in History; Reel America; The Civil War; The Presidency; Oral Histories; and History Bookshelf. Check local listings.
WEEKNIGHTS, 6pm
EWTN News Nightly With Lauren Ashburn
EWTN Anchor Lauren Ashburn and EWTN reporters present the day’s news from a Catholic perspective. Re-airs 9pm and 2am.
TUESDAY, Jan. 8, 10pm
USS Indianapolis: The Final Chapter
PBS A Japanese sub sank the cruiser USS Indianapolis in the Philippine Sea on July 30, 1945. This documentary chronicles the discovery of the wreck and explains that the Navy blamed Capt. Charles Butler McVay III, even though it had failed to warn him subs were in the area and it did not search for the survivors, of whom 600 died in the water. Just 316 were rescued.
WEDNESDAYS, Jan. 9, Jan. 16, 3:30am
Angelus From the Grotto of the Annunciation in Nazareth
EWTN Recited at 6am, noon and 6pm, the Angelus commemorates the Blessed Virgin Mary’s “Be it done unto me according to thy word” in response to God’s request that she bear our Savior.
SATURDAY, Jan. 12, 3am
Total Consecration to Jesus Through Mary
EWTN Tonight’s subject is “The Presence of Mary in the Public Ministry of Christ Until Christ’s Passion and Death.”
SUNDAY, Jan. 13, 3:30am, live
Solemn Mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord
EWTN Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in the Sistine Chapel and give babies the sacrament of baptism. Re-airs at noon.
TUESDAY, Jan. 15, 9pm
Bird vs. Plane: Miracle on the Hudson
SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL Ten years ago, pilot Chesley Sullenberger landed US Airways Flight 1549 in the Hudson River with no loss of life after the plane hit a flock of birds and lost its engines. This show describes current efforts to minimize such bird strikes.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY, Jan. 17-18, live
46th Annual March for Life
EWTN The theme for this year’s national march in Washington is “Unique From Day One: Pro-Life Is Pro-Science.” At 5:30pm Thursday will be the Opening Mass of the National Prayer Vigil. At 7:30am Friday will be the Closing Mass. EWTN will cover the March for Life from 9am to 5:30pm Friday. (Re-airs 10pm-6:30am.)
SATURDAY, Jan. 19, 5pm, live
Fifth-Annual OneLife LA
EWTN In downtown Los Angeles, pro-lifers will walk in procession and rally against aborting babies, euthanasia and the death penalty.
Dan Engler writes from
Santa Barbara, California.