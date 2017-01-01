(Unsplash)

Arts & Entertainment | May. 26, 2017

TV Pick 05.28.17

Highlights include Memorial Day and the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, May 28, 8pm, live

National Memorial Day Concert

PBS This National Symphony Orchestra concert at the U.S. Capitol salutes our honored dead and all past and present military personnel and their families. Renée Fleming, Ronan Tynan and others perform; and Dick Cole, age 101, the last survivor of the “Doolittle Raiders” who bombed Tokyo 75 years ago, is interviewed. Re-airs at 10pm.

MONDAY, May 29, 11:30am, midnight

Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, Memorial Mass

EWTN Archbishop Timothy Broglio celebrated this 23rd annual Mass on May 21 for our past and present military personnel. During Mass the archdiocesan phase of the canonization cause of Father Vincent Capodanno (1929-1967), Navy chaplain and posthumous recipient of the Medal of Honor, was closed.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, May 29-June 2, 6:30pm, 2:30am

Be a Man

EWTN In this five-part series, Father Larry Richards of the Diocese of Erie, Pennsylvania, encourages Catholic men of all ages to strive for holiness.

TUESDAY, May 30, 3pm

Joan of Arc

EWTN Ingrid Bergman plays St. Joan in this 1948 drama. A-I, TV-14.

SUNDAY, June 4

Pentecost Sunday

EWTN At 4am, live, Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Pentecost in St. Peter’s Basilica (re-airs noon). At 6am, in Meditations on the Pentecost, Franciscan Friar of the Renewal Father Andrew Apostoli teaches about Pentecost as the “Birthday of the Church.”

TUESDAY, June 6, 7am

National Catholic Prayer Breakfast

EWTN Speakers at this 13th annual event in Washington, D.C., will be Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, and Iraq-born Mother Olga of the Sacred Heart. Re-airs Saturday 2pm.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.