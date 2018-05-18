White House (Pexels.com)

Trump Administration to Announce Plan to Strip Title X Funds From Abortion Providers

The measure would dramatically curtail federal funding to abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood.

CNA/EWTN News

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration Friday will announce a plan to ensure that Title X family-planning funding does not go to programs or facilities that promote or perform abortions, CNA has learned.

According to a Trump administration official, the Health and Human Services Department will file a proposal with the Office of Management and Budget to ensure that abortion is not treated as a method of family planning under Title X.

While federal law currently prohibits money received through the Title X Family Planning Grant Program from being used for abortion, pro-life advocates have long voiced concern that this regulation is not always enforced.

The proposal will require a strict physical and financial line of separation between Title X programs and any program or facility that performs abortion or supports or refers for abortion as a family-planning method, the official said.

It will not decrease the amount of Title X funding, which annually provides $260 million for family-planning purposes, including contraception, pregnancy testing and infertility treatments.

The new rule is based off a regulation issued by President Ronald Reagan, which was upheld by the Supreme Court but was later reversed by President Bill Clinton. The new regulation differs from that of the Reagan era in that it will not ban Title X recipients from counseling clients about abortion.

The Trump administration official said the proposal will aid in transparency and integrity, allowing better monitoring of Title X fund recipients. It will also require Title X recipients to document how they follow state laws on reporting suspected cases of sexual assault, incest and rape.

Planned Parenthood would not explicitly be defunded under the new proposal. However, it would be required to separate abortion from its services in order to continue receiving Title X funds.

Last year, President Trump signed a repeal of an Obama-era regulation that had prohibited states from denying federal funds to health clinics solely on the grounds that they provided abortions.

Trump also reinstated and expanded the Mexico City Policy, which states that foreign nongovernmental organizations may not receive federal funding if they perform or promote abortions as a method of family planning.

His administration has cut funding for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) over the agency’s support for Chinese coercive population-control programs.