Commentary | Nov. 9, 2017
Through the Years With the Register
A few headlines from the Register archives.
Over the course of 90 years, the Register has covered national and world events, shedding light on the news through a Catholic lens. We offer a showcase of a few headlines from the Register archives, with more to come in subsequent issues throughout our anniversary year.
Click here, here & here to read our anniversary story and see a story-related timeline.
