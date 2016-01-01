Romanian medical doctor Anca-Maria Cernea made waves at the synod of bishops on the family last year when she told the assembly of bishops that the primary cause of the family crisis is not material poverty or consumerism but an ideological revolution being waged by “cultural Marxism.”
“This ideology calls itself progressive,” she said, “but it is nothing else than the ancient serpent’s offer, for man to take control, to replace God, to arrange salvation here, in this world. It’s an error of religious nature; it’s Gnosticism.”
In this recent interview with the Register, Dr. Cernea returned to the theme after giving a talk on the subject at the Rome Life Forum in May of this year. She called on the Church to return to her main task of the past 2,000 years: to lead people through what is primarily a spiritual war to salvation rather than placing priority on fighting earthly problems. She also explained why those who have had experience of living through communism are well placed to help the Church leave behind the cultural Marxism that she believes has infiltrated many institutions, including the Church, and rediscover the authentic truth of the Catholic faith.
Cernea currently serves as president of the Association of Catholic Doctors of Bucharest, Romania.
What were the main points of your speech at the Rome Life Forum?
I started by recalling the two interventions [talks] in the synod of bishops of last year, which I found very important. One of them was made by Archbishop Fülöp Kocsis, metropolitan of the Greek Catholic Church from Hungary. He said that what we are dealing with are not actually sociological or economical challenges that challenge the family. It’s, rather, something that’s directly against God’s plan, and it comes from the evil one. He quoted St. Paul and said we are not fighting flesh and blood, but we are fighting the powers of evil. The other intervention was made by Bishop Tomash Peta, from Kazakhstan. He said that the “smoke of Satan” that was mentioned by Paul VI could also be perceived in some synod fathers’ interventions.
I thought that these two interventions somehow summarized the problem that I was addressing, which is that there is an assault of a religious nature against God’s creation, his moral and natural order. And this is not coming from flesh and blood, from consumerism and individualism, as we usually hear — the cause of the sexual revolution. It’s something deeper than that, an ideology that is a form of Gnosticism, which we are facing nowadays. Another problem is that the Church is fighting this assault not only from gnostic heresies coming from the outside, but this is also happening inside.
You also addressed this subject at the synod?
Yes, the time was very short, but I referred to that: that for us doctors and pro-lifers, we are engaged in this war to defend life and family. We can see this is a spiritual war, and we need our shepherds to lead us, first, in this spiritual war. The priority for the Church should be to save souls and not to fight, in the first place, earthly problems. This comes second, after the word of God has been preached. So we need our Church to tell all people, not only Church members, but the whole world, to repent and to come back to God’s law, because the Kingdom is near.
As in an exorcism, the devil needs to be named. This is what the Church should be doing isn’t it, calling out evil in the world for what it is?
Yes, this is what the Church has been doing for 2,000 years. This is how things have functioned, how Catholic theology has been formulated, because the Church was being attacked by errors. Primarily, it wasn’t a set of texts on what you had to believe; it was the personal witness of the apostles, who had been there with the Lord and had seen the Lord risen from the dead. So it was a personal story they were telling. Over time, the Church has come under attack by errors, and then councils were convened in order to discuss and expose those errors and to protect the flock against those errors. So I think this is something the Church has experience with, and it’s time for her to go back to this basic task, because these ideologies present themselves as wolves in sheep’s clothing. They just need to be exposed.
You also refer to Antonio Gramsci, the Italian communist who advocated spreading communism through cultural infiltration, in your talk. Do you believe this approach is also taking place within the Church, to try to change the culture of the Church in a very subtle way?
Yes, I mention Gramsci in my presentation and also the Frankfurt School [a specific interpretation of Marxist philosophy that reinterprets some of its central economic and political notions]. I also mentioned that we could see a change in the way the Church documents, encyclicals for example, express certain things, starting from Vatican II. The language moves from basic, Christian language to media language, and media language is profoundly ideologically contaminated. There was a difference, for example, between [Pope John XXIII’s 1963 encyclical] Pacem in Terris and all the previous ones. [Pope Pius XI’s 1937 encyclical] Divini Redemptoris was absolutely anti-communist, no doubt. It was dedicated to countering communism. On the other hand, Pacem in Terris treated the same world, the situation was more serious when it was written, and yet you could see another language, a different language.
And from that, do you think we have the confusion and ambiguity that some argue has been apparent ever since?
Yes, because it didn’t mean the Pope was approving of communism, but the fact that he was not treating it as a priority — that we have to fight this heresy — already it was doing harm because people got confused. They thought it wasn’t important and thought the previous condemnation of communism was no longer valid, that they could work together with such people to relieve poverty and other causes that sounded good but were actually strategies for communism to take over. This is all in Gramsci; you can find in Gramsci all of these strategies.
Would you say your and others’ experience of communism in Central and Eastern Europe has a lot to offer, in terms of tacking this crisis in the Church?
Yes, for us, also, it’s easier, because we went through this for decades. … Now, we’re in a better position to fight this aggression. We are better placed to fight, those of us interested in this. We are more familiar with real Marxism than our brothers and sisters in the West.
You see more clearly what’s happening?
Yes, and there’s no doubt that it is Marxism. In our country, when you visit some internet pages, if there’s a new article about political correctness, you can see people commenting, and they’re saying it [political correctness] is communism, and asking, “Don’t you people realize it’s communism?” It is communism, and the people who make such comments tend to have a very clear intuition. They are correct.
Looking to the future, how can the faithful counteract this trend?
To combat this spiritual battle, the weapons that are the most important are prayer and spiritual guidance from our shepherds. Laypeople should pray for the shepherds and for the Church, and [that] they should lead us in this spiritual battle first. But we shouldn’t only rely on contemplation. Some people have a more contemplative vocation; others have to act. So I think study is necessary, as well, and an honest search for the truth, because it’s not about taking sides. It’s about trying to see what’s going on. It’s not a question of personal sympathies — that you like that pope or another better. It’s just that you really need to find out what’s going on, and there really is a lot of information available. It’s not difficult to find, but it’s a lot of work. Then we should be brave and not lose hope, because there are victories. For instance, Poland is a very inspiring example. They have had victories and don’t have any doubts that they’re going to win the cultural war.
What gives them hope?
They have lost many leaders, not only political and military leaders, but also cultural, religious, and that has been a big, big blow for them. But on the other hand, they could already see in the long term they had chances to win because they had a lot of citizen initiatives, clubs for intellectuals, alternative media groups that are not government-run or funded by [Hungarian billionaire George] Soros. It’s genuine Catholic media, and this media is very, very diverse, and so you have very high-level intellectuals of caliber, but you also have things more popular that are addressed to people who don’t have time to go into depth. [A Catholic Polish philosopher] said, “Look at the libraries; they’re full of our books. And the other side has lots of colorful magazines made with a lot of money. But the books are ours and the students are on our side. We educate them, and they start writing on their own initiative” — and so in the long term, he couldn’t see how we could lose this war. So I think its approach should be taken as a model, because we have no reason to lose. It’s our world, and we have to take it back. It’s created by Christians, this Judeo-Christian civilization. It has Jewish roots and Christian revelation, but it’s ours.
Would you say Christianity, the Church, is being eclipsed?
It’s going through a crisis. It’s not the first one, but it’s very, very serious. We shouldn’t underestimate this, but this can be overcome. There have been many crises before, there have been invasions, other errors, big heresies, which also penetrated the Church herself, the councils and among the leaders of the Church. But God has told us not to worry; it’s his Church.
Edward Pentin is the Register’s Rome correspondent.
S mason: Marxism is little more than an organized violation of the 5th, 7th, 8th and 10th commandments. It has been around in one form or another since the beginning of governments. It simply took two men, Marx and Engels, to organize and distill it into the criminal organization it is today. As it is written “there is nothing new under the sun.”
P. Francis’ agenda is pretty clear :
Behind the Bronze Doors: Soros Radicals collude with Vatican
http://www.remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/2830-behind-the-bronze-doors-soros-radicals-collude-with-Vatican
FONT OF ERROR UPDATE: “Accompanying” and “Integrating” “Transgenders”
http://www.remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/2843-font-of-error-update-accompanying-and-integrating-transgenders
WikiLeaks Bombshell: The Soros/Clinton/Vatican Partnership Featured
http://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/fetzen-fliegen/item/2853-wikileaks-bombshell-george-soros-using-francis-papacy
The Pope’s Marriage Endgame
Ross Douthat
http://www.nytimes.com/2015/09/13/opinion/sunday/ross-douthat-the-popes-marriage-endgame.html?mwrsm=Facebook&_r=1
Hmmm, lets ask the bishop of Rome.
He is quite comfortable with socialism and, actually, not an enemy of communism.
Great article and confirms what many have known for a long time. Marxism is simply a culmination and combination of the various evils that have arisen since the beginning of civilization. Namely; massive state control, diminution of any firm moral standards to be replaced by a situational ethic that advances the state and finally, the implied and factual belief that both property and person belong to the state. The west, formerly a bulwark against this sort of thinking as been lulled into a state of inaction by catering to the basest instincts of human nature. Sexual license, substance abuse and state subsistence without personal responsibility all combine to produce a nation of sheep. And where are the shepherds, our religious leaders? The are either cowed into submission or coopted into some sort of secular messianic program that leaves them to their own self aggrandizement while the people slip further into decay.
În Communism we were used to have an unique candidate for the presidency. The biased American mass media almost transformed Killary Clinton in an unique candidate. In the Neo-Communist Era, the Socialist party used all the time a whole strategy to fraude elections. Same methods are use today by your authorities and the Clinton camp. Not to talk about the anti-Catholic Clintonian subversion. The Communists could not stand the Catholic Church, which gave so many martyrs in the Communist countries. In USA the infiltration of the Catholic Church begun in the ‘30s and now it’s fruits are obvious.Just as the Communists, Killary Clinton is promoting with cool blood the abortion. While lying about abortion in Romania and China.And just as the Communists, she is pro missing you health care, education for your children, protection for your families, jobs etc And in the same debate is promising to push the red button of the nuclear weapons. She is beigerant as the Communists. Please, vote against Killary, vote for life, family, freedom, democracy.
It seems the church has followed saul alinsky instead of Jesus Christ.The radical ideas are destroying the church from within as now we hear about immigration and climate change with no mention of the party of death. This is not your mom and dads CATHOLIC CHURCH but the church of progressives SOCIALISM.
Christ was the first Socialist, but he was not a nationalist.
Thank you for this. Dr Cernea’s speech at the Rome Forum is absolutely brilliant and explains so much of what is happening in the corruption of Western culture and the Church by the infiltration of cultural Marxism. The speech is long but I listened to it twice in one sitting.
It is important to note that to deny the Sanctity of human life from the moment of conception, and the Sanctity of the marital act, which is life-affirming and life-sustaining, and can only be consummated between a man and woman, united in marriage as husband and wife, is to deny that God Is The Author of Love, of Life, and of Marriage. To deny that God Is The Author of Love, of Life, and of Marriage, is to deny The Divinity of The Most Holy and Undivided Blessed Trinity.
You can only have a Great Falling Away from The True Church, Christ’s One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic Church.
Two physicians I knew fled communist countries because they were not allowed to practice without significant government restrictions. One lost a patient to pneumonia simply because the government did not allow Penicillin to be given to middle aged patients. People from these countries say we in America have no idea what we are in for. Rulers promise everything at first ( jobs, security,economic prosperity etc). These false hopes are soon shattered when restrictions are rolled out,scapegoats identified and laws enacted before anyone understands what is really going on.
Please, more articles written by those who lived through communism and socialism!
Good article! Reminds me of the problems foreshadowed in FJ Sheed’s “Communism and Man” (1949). I recommend this book.
The Voice of the Family has many revealing articles pertaining to the ideology that Dr. Anca-Maria Cernea speaks of. Their analyses of Laudato Si, Instrumentum Laboris and Amoris Laetitia expose the perilous path that the Vatican has gone down since the last Synod.
The question is : with all the deception that is swirling around, and the messages from faithful clergy who have implored Pope Francis to preach clearly on Catholic doctrine, how will all of this end?
We believe that the Catholic Church will always prevail - it is the Lord’s promise to his faithful, but how will this happen, who will take the lead? In the meantime, the faithful are praying without ceasing for true leadership.
Voice of the Family : http://voiceofthefamily.com/video-romanian-doctor-at-synod-warns-of-powerful-attack-against-humanae-vitae/
http://voiceofthefamily.com/category/publications/
When the Church goes back to the priorities of Scripture, it will begin to do its job as was originally intended. We are fighting earthly problems with earthly solutions. The Church is supposed to know that this doesn’t work. Problems exist on earth because of angelic and human rebellion against God. These are the real causes; and ignoring them yields more problems instead of solutions. The current emphasis on social doctrine in the Church is a symptom of what this lady is correctly saying. It is Marxism with a Christian coating.
This is nothing new to those who are familiar with Marxist Socialism and have taken Our Lady’s message at Fatima seriously. She said that she would prevent this by a Collegial Consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart. Otherwise Russia would spread throughout the world. That was not done until Pope St. John Paul II, shot on the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima, restudied the Vatican Fatima files and made several attempts to fulfill her directives. Sr. Lucia said that the last one was successful since the majority of bishops united with the Pope as requested. - It is true that we are not obliged to believe in ‘private revelations’ - But it seems that few pay attention to the second half of that theological principle. St. Thomas Aquinas taught that it would be unwise [foolish] to ignore them since they are meant to be remedial/medicinal for those times. Our world has certainly experienced that reality. Hopefully we will learn from it - as this doctor’s perspective points…
The problems are always because of progressive communists, marxists, socialists, and nazis? The Europeans I have talked to, who lived through the communist regime, do not agree with the stereotype.
In the agricultural revolution, calculated starvation in the midst of plenty, against kulaks who were formerly self-sufficient. In the industrial revolution, calculated poverty in the midst of plenty, against “inefficient” cottage manufacturers. In the information revolution, deliberate mass delusion expertly promulgated by those in a better position to delude because they know the truth they despise, against families who once passed truth to posterity. In the 4th revolution, human solidarity proscribed by state security because it is subversive of absolute state control, compulsory Rousseauism, every man against his fellow. Welcome to secular paradise.
There is another approach to this topic that harmonizes with what has been said here. At Fatima, Our Lady had specifically stated that “Russia would spread her errors throughout the world.” This is exactly what this article is stating. However, the “war” so to speak is described in only the dimension of a struggle against an ideology (though its demonic origin is recognized). The temptation then is to fight only on the plane of this false ideology. However, given its diabolic origin, it is necessary to ALSO stress the importance of the spiritual weapons Our Lady proposed at Fatima—beginning with the personal consecration to the Immaculate Heart, the rosary, and then moving on to personal conversion and the first Saturdays. It is not enough for virtuous people to act simply on the level of ideology. Recent Popes have shown that they approve of the Fatima message, but the actual follow-up in the rest of the Church is lacking. Mary promised an ultimate victory, but in achieving it, it is up to us to render this more painful or less painful. If we learn to listen to Our Mother, we will not have to learn our lessons “the hard way.” World War II should have taught us this, however, people very quickly forgot.