(Universal Pictures)

‘The Grinch’: A SDG Review in Seussian Verse

Does Tinseltown’s latest Grinch honor the book? From his lair on Mount Critic, SDG takes a look.

Steven D. Greydanus

Do the Tinsels

Of Tinsel-town

Like Christmas Day?

From my lair

On Mount Critic…

It’s tricky to say.

They Tinsel up holiday movies each year

But I don’t see much joy or holiday cheer.

For years now, they’ve built up a gloomulous glut

Of glum Christmas flicks. They’ve been stuck in a rut —

From R-rated dregs to Tim Allen-ish dreck

And the Jim Carrey Grinch, which is awful as heck.

The Tinsels don’t Seuss well. Their efforts fall flat,

From the unspooky Lorax to Mike in the Hat.

Only Horton was done right, kind and angelic

And Blue Sky’s Who-ville was drolly Geisel-ic.

But Ron Howard’s Who-ville was ugly and vile:

A hell in the ’burbs in true Tinsel-town style.

Shallow, promiscuous, cruel through and through.

If I’d been born there, I would be a Grinch, too.

Now we’re back in Who-ville for the Grinch’s return

With the Lorax and Minions crew — cause for concern.

While they’ve mastered the “secrets” of box-office glory

Their “despicable” debut was their last decent story.

It’s easy to see how this thing could go wrong

With Lorax-ish satire that doesn’t belong

In this tale of kind Whos who welcome a crank

Enlarging his heart and forgiving his prank.

So I’m happy to state, though my praise may be faint-ish,

My critical heart is more pleased than complaint-ish.

The Tinsels have managed to Seuss out this one

And it’s decent, good-hearted, forgettable fun.

It’s visually playful, with gadgetry Gru-vy

Repurposed in new ways both Grinchy and Who-vy.

Especially the heist — a logistical dream

As much as a mean anti-holiday scheme.

Replacing Karloff-ian malice and spite

Cumberbatch-ian grousing makes this one Grinch-lite.

It’s a kinder and gentler tale than we’ve seen —

Of course he’s not nice, but this Grinch is less mean.

(I knew that he wasn’t as mean as he said

When he caved to his pets and let them in his bed.

And one is a reindeer as big as a moose!

This pushover’s not the guy scripted by Seuss!)

But he does still hate Christmas! The whole thing is bosh!

Except … gingerbread might be worth a nosh

And scenes of togetherness of kith and kin. …

He sneers, but it’s clear he’s conflicted within.

And, you know, I’m okay with this sour-sweet sinner:

Clinging to mean … tempted by Christmas dinner.

The Whos are quite decent, I’m happy to say,

In an innocent, cheerful, Ned Flanders-ish way.

They may go a bit far with the whole Christmas thing

But they sing for-real carols about Christ the King.

Then there’s Cindy-Lou Who, bouncy and sprightly —

A bit like young Ellie from Up, very slightly —

Determined to make contact with Santa Claus,

But her mother’s well-being is her only cause.

(Mom is single, a nurse, and works hard to get by. …

It’s the third Dad-less Seuss film with no reason why.)

There are bits that don’t work, to tell you the truth,

Like glimpses of Grinchy’s unfortunate youth.

There’s hit-and-miss slapstick, and weak gags are made,

And added narration doesn’t quite make the grade.

(Pharrell Williams’ delivery falls a bit short;

Anapestic tetrameter isn’t his forte.)

But the group-hug finale sells it with feeling,

And Who-ville, though silly, is warmly appealing.

All are accepted, whatever the hue,

Or the shade or the size or the shape of the Who.

Even nasty outsiders, green-furred and alone

Find kindness and mercy to such as them shown.

The classic tale takes this too much as a given.

Seuss’s Grinch is converted — but is he forgiven?

When he brings the Whos’ things back down from Mount Crumpit,

Announcing himself with a literal trumpet,

Does he apologize — repent in the least?

Or merely presume of his place at the feast?

Grace is a gift, not a matter of course.

And that’s one way this movie improves on its source.

Since 2000, Steven D. Greydanus, the Register’s film critic, has reviewed every Dr. Seuss movie in rhyming verse.

Read them all at DecentFilms.com.

Caveat Spectator: Mild rude humor and slapstick action. Fine family viewing.