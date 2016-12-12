VATICAN CITY — The day after an explosion at the Coptic Orthodox cathedral in Cairo killed 25 people, mostly women and children, Pope Francis called the head of the Church to offer prayer, and to say they are united the blood of their martyrs.
According to a Dec. 12 communique from the Vatican, Francis called His Holiness Pope Tawadros II earlier that morning to express his condolences and to assure of his closeness to the Patriarch and the entire Coptic community, “so hardly hit.”
On his part, Patriarch Tawadros II reminded Francis of the phrase “ecumenism of blood” he often uses to describe the global persecution of Christians, and which he also used during his 2013 meeting with the patriarch at the Vatican.
Pope Francis told the patriarch that “we are united in the blood of our martyrs,” and promised to pray for the community during his evening Mass for the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Tawadros II then thanked Pope Francis for his closeness and asked that he pray for the Coptic Church and for peace in Egypt, promising to send the Pope’s condolences to the entire Coptic community.
Francis’ phone call came the day after a Dec. 11 explosion at a chapel attached to St. Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Cairo killed at least 25 people and wounded dozens more.
The blast occurred around 10a.m. local time during a Liturgy at the seat of the Coptic Orthodox Church.
The Coptic Orthodox Church is an Oriental Orthodox Church, meaning it rejected the 451 Council of Chalcedon, and its followers were historically considered monophysites — those who believe Christ has only one nature — by Catholics and the Eastern Orthodox.
Egypt’s Christians, mostly Copts, make up 10% of Egypt’s 83 million population, while the remaining 90% is Muslim.
Christians in Egypt have long faced attacks from Islamist extremists, particularly since Egypt's military ousted president Mohammed Morsi, of the Muslim Brotherhood, in 2013.
In February, four Coptic teenagers were found guilty of insulting Islam and sentenced to five years imprisonment, and two persons were killed in clashes outside St. Mark's in April 2013.
In Libya, the Islamic State killed 21 Coptic Orthodox from Egypt in February 2015. In 2011, a bombing on a Coptic church in Alexandria killed 23.
Following his Sunday Angelus address, which took place just hours after the attack, Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the attack, and stated that “there is only one answer” to such violence: “faith in God and unity in human and civil values.”
Donald I agree, Syria is 10% Christian and probably makes up a third of the refugees, yet they are less than 3% of those allowed to resettle in America, with 97% being un-vetted Muslims. What a travesty and injustice! Jim also makes some good points, showing the culpability of American politics and foreign policy.
Very few have connected the dots between the Obama administration’s policy and what has been happening in Syria, Libya and Egypt. Obama and Clinton backed the “Arab Spring”. ISIS has tried to fill the gap after political power was thrown into flux by the administration’s irresponsible acts of funding and supporting revolution in those countries. What was created in Libya was a failed state and utter chaos. Thousands try to escape to Europe in flimsy boats and overcrowded vessels, many dying in the attempt. I remember Clinton saying “Assad must go!” What followed was the US funding of a revolution against Assad which has taken thousands of lives on both sides, left the city of Aleppo in absolute ruin and created millions of refugees. Syria has had to divide its attention between fighting the US backed insurrection and fighting ISIS. Even as Aleppo fell ISIS troops retook Palmyra. What has been gained? What if Assad was overthrown? What would exist except a failed state where ISIS has a head start in taking power. Who would be left to counter IS? If Assad were gone, then what? What group is the most likely to fill the power vacuum left by the defeat of Assad’s military? Would the US step into the “nation building” role when it has failed in miserably in Iraq? Christians and Muslims were at least able to live in peace under Assad. Monasteries which existed for thousands of years were allowed to function. Convents were safe from Muslim extremists. Historical sites such as Palmyra were protected. What have we today? And then we have Egypt and surrounding areas? What has Obama’s meddling yielded?
This also serves as a reminder of the nature of Islam’s more radical elements and their sycophants even in “mainstream” Muslim countries. The fact that we bring tens of thousands to western countries to the disadvantage of Christian refugees is a disgrace and a gross moral wrong.
I find it amazing that teen agers are arrested for an insult yet murder of woman and children results in no arrests.