Jun. 23, 2017

The 16th Century’s Saintly Six

Catholic Reformers’ Efforts, Often Hidden, Changed the Church From Within

Susan Klemond

With the Protestant and English reformations, and colonization of the New World in the foreground of the 16th-century landscape, six Catholic saints worked behind the scenes on significant reforms and innovations that continue to impact the Church today.

“They were in for the long haul, and they were clearing forests and planting new fields and they were tearing weeds out of gardens, planting new seeds, not fanfare,” said Christopher Blum, academic dean at the Augustine Institute who developed and is the presenter in a new video series: True Reformers: Saints of the Catholic Reformation.

The idea for the series came from Tim Gray, Augustine Institute’s president. A book of the same name, written by Jerome Williams, complements the video series.

St. Thomas More, St. Ignatius of Loyola, St. Teresa of Avila, St. Philip Neri, St. Charles Borromeo and St. Francis de Sales all played uniquely important roles in the Church in the 1500s. All had deep interior and prayer lives, responded to the Holy Spirit’s inspirations and showed great creativity in establishing new ministries, qualities we can emulate today, said Blum.

This year, as many commemorate the 500th anniversary of the launch of the Protestant Reformation, it’s also important to recognize these Catholic saints, who helped reform the Church from within.

“In most of these cases, the impetus for reform came from deep inside the Church — in fact from inside the souls of these holy men and women — and had essentially nothing to do with what was going on in Germany,” said Blum, who has taught about the Reformation era for more than 20 years.

“There are a lot of great saints out there, but these six in particular seem to be both well-known and also offer the accidents of history, such that we possess a certain kind of privileged look into their souls,” he said. “That’s not true of every saint.”

Distinct as they all were, these six Catholic reformers all led lives of prayer that inspired their work, Blum said. “They’re all remarkably attentive to the Holy Spirit, and what we see manifested in their lives as a result is a really astonishing creativity.”

They also made the practice of charity and justice a high priority in their work, and they had great hope, he said. “They were not optimistic or progressive, as the world prefers,” Blum said. “They were instead anxious to do God’s work and to bring souls to heaven. They were filled with supernatural hope — they were not looking for good things on this earth; they were looking for life of the world to come.”

The holiness, responsiveness to the Holy Spirit, creativity and love of the Church makes the Catholic reformers role models whom we can imitate today by recognizing the primacy of the interior life and of service and by setting our hope in heaven, he said.

“We have a real problem today, not only of losing control of our interior lives and staring at our iPhones all the time, but also of admiring celebrities more than we should,” he said. “What these saints show is that the people who really changed the world are not celebrities. They are people who hide themselves, not for the sake of hiding themselves, but precisely by offering their lives in service to others.”

