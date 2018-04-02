Sunday has just become a little less busy in Poland, thanks to a new law banning most commercial shopping that took effect in March.
And Poland’s move, which bucks the prevailing trend in secularized countries toward an ever-more commercialized Sunday, could provide a constructive example for the United States, where the network of state “blue laws” that once restricted Sunday business activities has been substantially reduced.
The Polish government enacted a new law that bans most businesses from being open more than two Sundays a month in 2018. By 2020, retailers will only be able to open on seven Sundays a year. The law, initially proposed by the Solidarity labor union in 2016, was endorsed by both the ruling Law and Justice Party and the nation’s Catholic bishops.
Some exceptions remain: Gas stations, cafes and pharmacies, among others, will be unaffected by the law. Small family businesses can remain open, as well, on the condition that only the owners work on Sundays.
Polish President Andrzej Duda praised the law for helping workers to spend time with their families on Sundays and anticipated it would help strengthen Polish society.
While President Duda said the law was restoring “normality” to Sunday, the legislation runs counter to the prevailing trend of Western democracies to end trading prohibitions on Sunday. In the United States, restrictions on Sunday shopping — often called “blue laws” or Sunday closing laws — are comprised of more exceptions than rules. Just 18 states restrict auto sales on Sunday. Several others ban hunting or alcohol sales.
Even modest restrictions have ended, to popular acclaim. Indiana ended its ban on Sunday alcohol sales in March, and Minnesota repealed a similar law in 2017.
Sunday Mornings in North Dakota
The only current example in the U.S. of a statewide retail ban is in North Dakota, which prevents many retailers from opening on Sunday morning.
Christopher Dodson, the executive director of the North Dakota Catholic Conference, told the Register that after arriving in North Dakota from California, it took time to adjust to some businesses being closed on Sundays. But he appreciates now “the lack of temptation to go out and shop.”
The Sunday closing law has been under continuous pressure for several years by retailers who fear they are losing business to out-of-state competitors on Sunday mornings.
The support for changing the law, Dodson said, reflects “the constant drive for profit” by businesses, but also a “libertarian-individualist” argument that the government should not intrude on how and when they choose to run their businesses.
“That ignores there are things good for society and bad for society,” he said. “True freedom is freedom to do the right thing.”
As it turns out, there are documented drawbacks to ending blue laws. A 2008 study found that repealing Sunday closing laws led to a decrease in church attendance and tithing, along with a significant rise in alcohol and drug use among the religious population.
Daniel Hungerman, an economics professor at the University of Notre Dame who co-authored the study, told the Register the changes were not a coincidence.
“When you induce people to stop going to church, it changes their decisions about risky behavior,” he said.
Importantly, the study found “little evidence” that declines in religious attendance preceded the repeal of the blue laws. Instead, opening up Sunday to secular pursuits creates direct competition with religious obligations.
Dodson admitted that he and others arguing to preserve a modicum of time free from consumerism face “an uphill battle.”
“But the more I’m involved, the more I see it’s not about Sunday shopping — it’s about who we are and our values as a community.”
Natural and Divine Law
Dodson emphasized that Sunday closing laws are rooted in natural law — a recognition of the importance of a common day of rest.
“Courts have agreed with what the Church has always taught — that the benefits of a day of rest are knowable through natural law,” he said.
Supreme Court opinions upholding the constitutionality of Sunday closing laws found that regardless of the religious origin of the laws, they were important in maintaining the “health, safety, recreation and general well-being” of the public.
But, of course, for Christians, there are religious obligations, as well. Father Bill Peckman, pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul in Boonville, Missouri, told the Register that when he discusses how to observe Sundays with parishes, he emphasizes that time for worshipping God at Mass is integral, “not something that we do if we can fit it into the schedule.”
In his 1998 apostolic letter Dies Domini, Pope St. John Paul II wrote, “Time given to Christ is never time lost, but is rather time gained, so that our relationships and indeed our whole life may become more profoundly human.”
Father Peckman said that while people often have commitments to other activities on Sunday — ballgames or work, etc. — “part of being a faithful Catholic is knowing what to say Yes or No to.”
Unnecessary work, he said, should wait for another day. “The day of the Lord is for our good and isn’t meant to be a burden.”
By organizing the day around Mass and enjoyment of community, Father Peckman said, people can “build up the bonds between them and God and between family and friends — which is what God probably had in mind.”
Family Life
From the early years of their marriage, Sundays for Ryan McKenna and his family have been days for gathering their family and friends. After morning Mass, they would open their home, letting the afternoon be a time for community.
Now with several children, he and his wife have opportunities to catechize on Sundays, as well. “The kids ask, ‘Why aren’t you going to work today?’ And you explain, ‘It’s Sunday, and on Sunday we go to church, and then we imitate the divine order by resting.’”
But the joy of family and friendship, McKenna said, needs to rest on putting God first. By placing worship foremost, he said, other responsibilities and duties, like family, fall into their proper order.
“Being intentional about putting God first leads to having a structure and rhythm for all your other priorities,” he said.
Honoring the Third Commandment also has a direct relation to their vocation as parents, he said. “When you put God first, you have to transmit that knowledge and responsibility to your children, because your primary vocation as a parent is their moral formation,” McKenna said.
“If I put my career first, I don’t think I would ever get to that.”
Register correspondent Nicholas Wolfram Smith writes from Oakland, California.
Very interesting comments. I truly believe America has as “EGO-Evicting God Out” problem. Relativism, greed, disrespect, lack of moral upbringing, are just a few of many examples and it seems to be getting worse with each generation. Seems many are forgetting that God created them, not the other way around. Wake up people!!!!!!
Having kept the Sabbath on the 7th day in prior years, I know how difficult it is to observe it and find a job you want. I now keep the Sabbath on the 1st day with a New Covenant perspective, trying not to make it a burdensome day with unnecessary restrictions. It’s too bad that Sunday closing laws are not widely observed when the majority of Americans who are Christians would observe that day. Not having a common day of rest for the majority turns us into slaves of the ‘Almighty Dollar’ instead of God. Business is becoming more and more hostile to religion.
Moses in Dt 4 instructed his people to remember all the mighty works that God had done for them and which they witnessed. They were to tell their children and their children’s children. The call to conversion by the prophets many times included this remembering of God’s fidelity to his covenanted people whom he had formed through their history. Jeremiah lamented when Jerusalem with its magnificent Temple was destroyed by the Babylonians. He states in 12.11 that it was so because no one kept memory of these mighty deeds of God in their hearts. And so they reaped what they had sown. - In 1892 Pope Leo, in his Rosary document of that year, pointed out that the society of that time was so busy with material matters of this earth, that few were paying attention to spiritual matters, to those things that are above - as St. Paul admonished in Galatians. The Pope emphasized that little by little faith diminishes until it is completely lost. Now, he said that in 1892 when there were no automobiles or airplanes, telephones or telephones to add to the distractions. Need we wonder at the evident moral chaos in the world today.
When Poland speaks, it is from its brutal experience of national suffering under German Fascism and Russian Communism for a half century. The Sunday regulation on merchandizing on Sunday is a remedy to restore balance in that nation’s value system… to strengthen temperance, the virtue that develops self-control and better judgment. Do we need that virtue?
One thing that is important to note. There is NOTHING that stops Catholics from shopping on Sundays. Problem is that CATHOLICS in US don’t care about it and attend various events/places etc. during Sunday. Those event include games, shops, restaurants, cinema etc. etc. Sure, creating a law that allows Catholics to stay home on Sunday and not to work is great, but WE should also not make OTHERS works on Sunday.
Mary Carter - I know young people and am in contact with others and am mostly impressed by them.
Today, an even more serious competition to our Church attendance is the scheduling of youth athletic practice and events on Sunday mornings!
It was always that way in America when I was growing up. That was before greed took over the country and helped to turn us into what we see today: Total evil, lack of respect, lack of morals, hatred and violence. Since the eighties and possible before, our country has turned from God and turned to satan. When you leave God behind you are letting evil take over and frankly, I have never seen anything as bad as America. I have visited Europe, South America and the Caribbean. America is scary and out of control. The youth are brainwashed and dangerous unless they have been home schooled and raised in the church. I try to stay in my apartment and church most all of the time.
The one and only time I traveled to Italy in 2002 I was impressed that most businesses were closed on Sundays, even gas stations did not open until the afternoon. The assumption which is sadly not the case today—Sundays should be family days with the Lord, our best opportunity away from work and other concerns for the exchange of matters of faith. My apostolate, Families for Families Retreat House, has provided and continues to provide a home mending together individuals who do have no families to go “home” to, what Pope Saint John Paul II Exhortation, Familiaris Consortio (Community of Family) called for, “Associations of Families for Families”. Anyone who may want to know more how this works can contact me.
There is a small group of hunters in the state of Pennsylvania, USA, that is attempting to expand Sunday hunting Which was banned in 1873.
This issue is very important, since Pennsylvania is the second biggest state for the number of hunters in the USA.
The Pennsylvania ban has been in place since 1873.
If Sunday hunting passes here, the few remaining states are expected to fall like dominoes and also open to Sunday hunting.
Please pay attention to this growing effort and do what you can to help hold bac the supporters of Sunday hunting.
Facebook and other Internet media are being used to push this effort and it is growing quickly. (see https://www.facebook.com/groups/HuntSundayinPA/)
Spain is way ahead of Poland in this respect. We have always maintained Sunday closing. The only exceptions being one week before Christmas & Easter to accommodate the countless visitors who join us in celebrating these Christian events, which only entails one Sunday in each week. At Eastertide all commercial outlets & offices must allow their employees time off to attend their place of worship & processions, so it generally means offices shut from afternoon Spy Wednesday, Holy Thursday & Good Friday & shops early closing Spy Wednesday & half days Holy Thursday & Good Friday. At Christmastide we have the Three Kings processions when most places close for the afternoon.