Nation | Feb. 20, 2019
Supreme Court Rejects Appeal to Make Texas Bishops Release Abortion Communications
Whole Women’s Health tried to compel disclosure by the Church in response to bishops’ support for law requiring burial of aborted babies.
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal in the case Whole Woman’s Health v. Texas Catholic Conference et al, in which the abortion provider sought to force the Catholic bishops of Texas to hand over all internal communications related to abortion.
Comments
Join the Discussion
We encourage a lively and honest discussion of our content. We ask that charity guide your words. By submitting this form, you are agreeing to our discussion guidelines. Comments are published at our discretion. We won't publish comments that lack charity, are off topic, or are more than 400 words. Thank you for keeping this forum thoughtful and respectful.
Comments are no longer being accepted on this article.