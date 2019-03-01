Nation | Mar. 1, 2019
St. Katharine Drexel’s Tomb at Philadelphia Cathedral Named Archdiocesan Shrine
The sacred remains were transferred last year, with an increase of pilgrims seeking to visit and pray at the saint’s tomb.
PHILADELPHIA — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has announced that the recently constructed tomb of St. Katharine Drexel at the Cathedral-Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul has been declared an archdiocesan shrine.
