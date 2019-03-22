St. John Paul II greets the faithful in St. Peter’s Square circa 1978. (Vatican Media/National Catholic Register)

St. John Paul II’s Record of Combating Abuse Is Defended by His Longtime Secretary

Cardinal Dziwisz: Pope’s actions are ‘reference for all those committed to fighting against the crime of sexual abuse of minors by clerics.’

Catholic News Agency

KRAKOW, Poland — Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, a personal friend and close collaborator of St. John Paul II, this week defended the Polish pope’s record on the abuse crisis, which has lately come under criticism from some areas.

“The emerging opinions that John Paul II was sluggish in guiding the Church’s response to the sexual abuse of minors by some clerics are prejudicial and contradict the historical facts,” the archbishop emeritus of Krakow wrote in a statement March 20.

St. John Paul II “was shocked,” Cardinal Dziwisz said. “He had no intention of tolerating the crime of pedophilia in the Church and fought against it.”

Cardinal Dziwisz was ordained a priest in 1963 by St. John Paul II, who was then an auxiliary bishop of Krakow. When Bishop Wojtyla was made archbishop of Krakow the following year, then-Father Dziwisz became his secretary — a role he served in until the Pope’s death in 2005.

Cardinal Dziwisz was appointed Archbishop of Krakow shortly after his mentor’s death, remaining in that position until his retirement in 2016.

In his statement on John Paul’s abuse record, Cardinal Dziwisz gave several examples of the actions the Pope took against abuse, beginning with the United States at the start of the crisis in the 1980s.

John Paul, he said, “first observed the activities of the episcopate of the United States, and when he came to the conclusion that new tools were needed to fight against these crimes, he gave the Church superiors new powers.”

The Pope’s 1994 indult for U.S. bishops and, two years later, for Irish bishops, approved a “zero-tolerance” policy concerning abuse by clergy, Cardinal Dziwisz stated.

“These were, for the bishops, an unambiguous indication of the direction in which they should fight,” he said.

“When it became clear that the local episcopates and religious superiors were still unable to cope with the problem, and the crisis was spreading to other countries, [Pope John Paul II] recognized that it does not concern only the Anglo-Saxon world but has a global character,” he recalled.

Cardinal Dziwisz said that the Pope was also quick to help the local Churches and bishops, both on his own initiative and when asked.

He also pointed to John Paul II’s Sacramentorum Sanctitatis Tutela, on protection of the sanctity of the sacraments, which was published in April 2001, nearly a year before the widely known 2002 Boston Globe “Spotlight” reports. With that document, the Pope promulgated norms on “the most serious crimes” for the entire Church.

“We know the groundbreaking importance of this legal act,” Cardinal Dziwisz added. “John Paul II reserved all sexual crimes committed by clergy against minors under the age of 18 to the jurisdiction of the Apostolic Court of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.”

“He also obliged each bishop and superior religious to report to this congregation all such crimes, if their probability was confirmed in the preliminary investigation provided for by the Code of Canon Law. Further proceedings were continued under the control of the Apostolic Court.”

In April 2002, following The Boston Globe report, John Paul II summoned the cardinals of the United States to the Vatican to speak about the abuse crisis.

It is thanks to the clear rules of John Paul II that the degree of abuse in the U.S. has lowered, Cardinal Dziwisz said.

Cardinal Dziwisz also spoke about John Paul II’s part in the case of Father Marcial Maciel, the founder of the Legion of Christ, who was found to have lived a double life, sexually abused seminarians and fathered children. Initial accusations against Father Maciel emerged in the late 1990s.

In 2006 the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, with the approval of Benedict XVI, removed Father Maciel from public ministry and ordered him to spend the rest of his life in prayer and penance. The congregation decided not to subject him to a canonical process because of his advanced age; he died in 2008.

According to Cardinal Dziwisz, recent claims that John Paul II “was covering up” the criminal activities of Father Maciel are contradicted by the facts.

He noted that the accusations against Father Maciel were already being investigated by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in December 2004, under John Paul II’s pontificate, and that, at that time, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who was the promoter of justice, was sent to Mexico and the United States, alongside another lawyer, to conduct the investigation.

“The decision to initiate this investigation could only be taken with the knowledge and approval of John Paul II,” the cardinal stated, adding that these processes continued also through the sede vacante and until the conclusion of the process in 2006, with Pope Benedict XVI’s verdict.

To this day, John Paul II’s actions serve “as a reference point for all those committed to fighting against the crime of sexual abuse of minors by clerics,” Cardinal Dziwisz stated.

“This has been confirmed by the summit in the Vatican convened by Pope Francis, who in the fight against this problem is following with determination the path of his predecessors.”