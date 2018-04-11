WASHINGTON — Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., will not run for re-election this November, he announced Wednesday.
Ryan’s departure confirms rumors that began swirling in mid-December 2017. He will retire in January, at the conclusion of his term.
Ryan, who is a Catholic, was first elected to Congress in 1998, and became the speaker of the house in October 2015. He has become known for his conservative views and was Mitt Romney’s running mate in the 2012 presidential election.
In his speech announcing his retirement, Ryan cited his three teenage children as one of the main reasons why he would be leaving Congress. His eldest daughter is 16 years old, he said, the same age he was when his father died.
“What I realize is, if I am here for one more term, my kids will only have known me as a weekend dad,” he said. “I just can’t let that happen.”
Regardless, Ryan insisted that he has “no regrets” from his tenure in Congress, and that he put all of his being into his work. He insisted that the current political climate did not influence his decision to retire from Congress.
On Twitter, President Donald Trump offered praise for Ryan, even though the two have butted heads in the past. Trump said that Ryan was a “truly good man” who will “leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question.”
Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also praised for Ryan, saying in a statement that, “Despite our differences, I commend his steadfast commitment to our country. During his final months, Democrats are hopeful that he joins us to work constructively to advance better futures for all Americans.”
Ryan has talked about his Catholic faith numerous times during his two decades in Congress. He spoke at this year’s March for Life in Washington, D.C. and has spoken out in favor of religious freedom and pro-life legislation.
He has clashed with leaders of the U.S. bishops on other issues, notably the 2017 tax reform bill. Ryan championed the bill, while leaders of the U.S. bishops’ conference called parts of it “unconscionable,” saying it “appears to be the first federal income tax modification in American history that will raise income taxes on the working poor while simultaneously providing a large tax cut to the wealthy.”
I’m just wondering why this political news is in a religious site…
May be now that Ryan will have some time, he can find a theologian who can educate him on why Objectivism, the philosophy of Ayn Rand, is incompatible with Catholic Church Teachings. After education, he can mea culpa as to why he ever supported such an anti-Catholic philosophy.
Jean Stop the BS! Just because Ryan, like so many of us, supports Trump’s position on many issues doesn’t mean he supports the grave errors Trump has made in his private life. As pro-abortion, pro-contraception “progressive” you should sweep in front of your own door! For the record, I support Trumps efforts regarding DACA. Providing a path to citizenship for dreamers is meaningless unless our borders are secured. Democrats want an open border, they want taxpayer funded abortion, they want employers with conscientious objection to include abortion nd contraception in their insurance plans, they didn’t want to resolve this immigration thing while Obama was in office and they certainly don’t want to resolve it while Trump is in office. Jean, read what Pope St John Paul said about those issues VS abortion. If the poor are killed in the womb the right to immigrate the right to health care the right to education are all meaningless. Give thanks for your life. Give thanks your mother didn’t kill you in the womb. Don’t wish on those unborn children what you would not wish for yourself!
MorganB spot on. Ryan was a disgrace to the Catholic church. He knew he would never be re-erected in November that’s why he is running. Running away with a large cash bonus from the so call tax reform and the millions he received from NRA. Wait until his three children rad about him in history books.
Janet all speculation on your part or as many would say wishful thinking.
Good riddance! He is complicit in enabling one of the most morally repugnant presidencies in our countries history. He will have a lot to answer for!
Per churchmilitant.com - Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the number two Republican in the House, is seen as a favorite for the position. The California Republican has earned a reputation as strongly pro-life and pro-religious liberty. Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), the number three Republican in the House, is also a leading contender to replace Ryan. A strong backer of the push to federally defund Planned Parenthood, Scalise has a 100 percent pro-life voting record, co-sponsoring a host of pro-life bills including the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act.
Ryan has, indeed, “talked” about his Catholic faith in many forum. Yet, Ryan has not “acted” necessarily with regard for our faith. Look at his enabling of Trump, his support of a man who openly admits to extramarital affairs as being the most normal (oh, and Catholic!) value in the world! Look at Ryan supporting the dismantling of the Affordable Health Care Act and let the poor dry (or die!) without health insurance. Look at Ryan complicitly remaining silent when Trump demonizes immigrants and DACA children. Look at Ryan passing a Tax Act that only, and exclusively, benefits the wealthy at the detriment of the poor and the middle class, and leaving the largest USA deficit EVER!. Yep, Ryan did “talk” often about his Catholic faith but ... as Pope Francis often says… action in support of the poor, the marginalize, the migrant, the lonely and the sick, THAT is what makes us real Catholics. As many news outlets say, Ryan will not be remembered as a leader!
Sorry to disagree, but Ryan abdicated his leadership responsibility not long after he took over from John Boehner. His unwillingness to challenge president Trump on issues that are important like immigration and DACA sheds some dark light on his purported accomplishments. Both he and Mitch McConnell share the blame for polarizing the congress and the electorate. Both let Trump run wild with approval of the highest spending budget in history. And, the Bishops are correct by saying the tax plan will impact the poor and middle class.